$19.4m in trades to end week

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which four advanced, four declined and eight traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 792,023 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $19,891,016.97.

Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd was the volume leader with 202,395 shares changing hands for a value of $1,578,681, followed by T&T NGL Ltd with a volume of 106,860 shares being traded for $2,980,406.50.

JMMB Group Ltd contributed 101,555 shares with a value of $182,876.75, while One Caribbean Media Ltd added 100,000 shares valued at $1,240,000.

Scotiabank T&T Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.50 to end the day at $63.01.

Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.13 to close at $101.46.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 41,200 shares valued at $830,180. It remained at $20.15.

In Friday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:

• The Composite Index advanced by 0.48 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 1,230.21.

• The All T&T Index advanced by 2.77 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 1,696.97.

• The Cross Listed Index declined by 0.26 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 102.75.