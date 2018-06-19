On Sunday, June 10, the curtain closed on the Act It Out Theatre Festival 3 hosted by Steven Edwards Productions (SEP).
Composite Index advances by 0.50 points
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which six advanced, one declined and five traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 197,677 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,541,080.60. Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited was the volume leader with 145,330 shares changing hands for a value of $1,149,526.04, followed by NCB Financial Group Limited with a volume of 30,664 shares being traded for $168,345.36. JMMB Group Limited contributed 10,000 shares with a value of $17,500, while Prestige Holdings Limited added 8,273 shares valued at $82,812.73.
Calypso Macro Index Fund registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.25 to end the day at $16.00. Conversely, Prestige Holdings Limited suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.13 to end the day at $10.01.
On the Mutual Fund Market 2,565 shares changed hands for a value of $51,431.25. Clico Investment Fund was the most active security, with a volume of 2,445 shares valued at $49,511.25. It remained at $20.25.
In Monday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:
• The Composite Index advanced by 0.50 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 1,237.89.
• The All T&T Index declined by 0.07 points to close at 1,730.43.
• The Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.15 points (0.15 per cent) to close at 100.16.
