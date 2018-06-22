Unilever among declining stocks

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 18 securities of which four advanced, three declined and 11 traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 312,886 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,200,731.17. GraceKennedy Ltd was the volume leader with 102,253 shares changing hands for a value of $306,579, followed by JMMB Group Ltd with a volume of 86,703 shares being traded for $151,730.25.

NCB Financial Group Ltd contributed 46,501 shares with a value of $253,430.45, while Ansa McAL Ltd added 32,169 shares valued at $1,865,802.

T&T NGL Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.16 to end the day at $29.50. Conversely, Unilever Caribbean Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.05 to close at $29.25.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 30,202 shares valued at $612,194.54. It advanced by $0.02 to end at $20.27.

In Friday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:

• The Composite Index advanced by 3.53 points (0.29 per cent) to close at 1,234.02.

• The All T&T Index advanced by 0.33 points (0.02 per cent) to close at 1,723.42.

• The Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.93 points (0.94 per cent) to close at 100.07.