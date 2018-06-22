Rosco Petroavance Ltd, the sole authorised distributor for Mobil Lubricants has signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with the T&T Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) to the tune of $325,...
You are here
Unilever among declining stocks
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 18 securities of which four advanced, three declined and 11 traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 312,886 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,200,731.17. GraceKennedy Ltd was the volume leader with 102,253 shares changing hands for a value of $306,579, followed by JMMB Group Ltd with a volume of 86,703 shares being traded for $151,730.25.
NCB Financial Group Ltd contributed 46,501 shares with a value of $253,430.45, while Ansa McAL Ltd added 32,169 shares valued at $1,865,802.
T&T NGL Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.16 to end the day at $29.50. Conversely, Unilever Caribbean Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.05 to close at $29.25.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 30,202 shares valued at $612,194.54. It advanced by $0.02 to end at $20.27.
In Friday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:
• The Composite Index advanced by 3.53 points (0.29 per cent) to close at 1,234.02.
• The All T&T Index advanced by 0.33 points (0.02 per cent) to close at 1,723.42.
• The Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.93 points (0.94 per cent) to close at 100.07.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online