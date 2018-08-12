Unions warned about looming job crisis

Labour leaders must be like politicians, seeking members’ interests only when they need them. That was the advice from Dr Andre Vincent Henry, director, Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, at a forum on Social Protection hosted at the school’s Valsayn campus.

“It cannot just be about every three years you do a collective labour agreement. I will submit to you that some trade unionists are like that, every three years they come to mobilise you to protest for a collective labour agreement,” he said.

Henry said trade unions must go beyond collective bargaining into broader issues that affect the modern worker.

“Non-standard employment is going to become more and more the norm in the Caribbean. We need to be thinking how to organise workers who are engaged in non-standard forms of employment. This affects employment security and it affects earnings. Workers in non-standard arrangements tend to have limited control over when they work and how many hours they work.”

He also warned of a global job crisis where there will be insufficient jobs for the next generation, noting an international trend of “weakening and dismantling of labour laws.”

“There is wage despair, workers are worried about rising inequality, family incomes are in crisis and minimum wages are insufficient to lead a decent life. There is a failure on the part of governments in addressing these crises, ” Henry said.

Job creation results in more robust and inclusive poverty reducing growth, he said, adding that there is proof that the economies of developing countries which invested in creating quality jobs grew faster and there were lower levels of income inequality.

“A foreign direct investment approach that seeks to portray the jurisdiction as low wage, is in a sense, shooting yourself in the foot,” he said.

Michael Annisette, general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre, encouraged workers at the forum to move away from past stereotypes that they are only able to sell their labour, while the “one per cent” that owns big businesses are the ones influencing important pieces of legislation.

“Workers must also own businesses and have a voice at the highest political levels, he said.