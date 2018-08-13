Bonds to help fund public housing

Government is considering introduction of a bond to assist with funding of public housing. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who was at a key distribution ceremony for the Lake View Housing Development in Point Fortin yesterday, said it is among new ways being looked at to provide low income housing.

“The demand for housing in Trinidad and Tobago continues to be substantial but the problem remains as daunting now as it was in the period of 2006-2009, except that at this time the State does not have the financial ability to fund from the Treasury in a way that we have been doing, but the demand is still there,” he said.

“Most people in this island state of Trinidad and Tobago believe . . . expect that they can look to the State housing programme for their houses.”

Dr Rowley said he discussing the housing bond plan with Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

He explained: “In the not too distant future, through the HDC programme, they could pay into a savings bond which will give a pool of funds to drive the housing programme with the expectation that when the house becomes available they would have been saving and would have that money available to conclude the transaction.

“That element of saving will provide specifically in housing efforts a pool of cash that will be in addition to what the government or private sector entrepreneurs can bring to the programme.”

Dr Rowley said he hoped his discussions with Imbert will conclude successfully in the not to distant future so they could begin mobilising the savings bonds, particularly for younger people.

The Prime Minister recalled that a house in the public sector ranged between $12,000 and $14,000. He said he knew that because his mother got one of houses in the Morvant area.

However, he said, even the cheapest of the houses available now are not low cost.

He said Government’s housing programme will focus on building more rental units which are the best option for tens of thousands of people.

Newly appointed Housing and Urban Development Minister Edmund Dillon, who is also the MP for Point Fortin, urged the new home owners to contribute to the upliftment and development of their environment.

During yesterday’s ceremony, 71 families received keys to homes at the Lake View, Hubertstown and Pier Road Housing Developments in Point Fortin and La Brea.