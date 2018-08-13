Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has confirmed that he will be seeking re-election as political leader of the PNM.
Unilever closes $0.10 lower at $26.90
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which four advanced, five declined and five traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 179,866 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,273,300.39.
GraceKennedy Limited was the volume leader with 66,687 shares changing hands for a value of $193,392.30, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited with a volume of 65,393 shares being traded for $495,076.
Trinidad Cement Limited contributed 20,900 shares with a value of $60,610, while Guardian Holdings Limited added 10,696 shares valued at $176,984.
Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.07 to end the day at $7.57.
Conversely, Unilever Caribbean Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.10 to close at $26.90.
On the Mutual Fund Market 23,364 shares changed hands for a value of $464,638.14. Clico Investment Fund was the most active security, with a volume of 23,050 shares valued at
$459,695.78. It declined by $0.06 to end at $19.94.
In Monday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:
• The Composite Index advanced by 1.09 points (0.09 per cent) to close at 1,232.01.
• The All T&T Index advanced by 0.22 points (0.01 per cent) to close at 1,711.96.
• The Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.27 points (0.27 per cent) to close at 101.10.
