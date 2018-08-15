A witch hunt.
Tobacco shares increase by $0.50
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 19 securities of which five advanced, six declined and eight traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 131,059 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $3,427,455.99. National Flour Mills Limited was the volume leader with 38,134 shares changing hands for a value of $65,719.75, followed by T&T NGL Limited with a volume of 18,085 shares being traded for $544,539.35. The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited contributed 15,632 shares with a value of $1,383,327.92, while JMMB Group Limited added 13,766 shares valued at $24,752.25.
The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.50 to end the day at $88.49. Conversely, Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.07 to close at $7.50.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 31,180 shares valued at $621,718.12. It remained at $19.94.
In Tuesday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:
•The Composite Index advanced by 0.72 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 1,232.73.
•The All T&T Index advanced by 1.11 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 1,713.07.
•The Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.04 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 101.14.
