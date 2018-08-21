Mourners at the funeral of murdered family doctor Sinanan Lutchman yesterday appealed to new Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to find the killers and bring closure to the case.
NCB Financial Group Ltd, volume leader with 49,632 shares traded
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which five advanced, one declined and seven traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 87,607 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $1,142,555.78.
NCB Financial Group Ltd was the volume leader with 49,632 shares changing hands for a value of $305,236.80, followed by Guardian Holdings Ltd with a volume of 10,100 shares being traded for $167,660.
LJ Williams Ltd B contributed 5,000 shares with a value of $3,750.00, while National Flour Mills Ltd added 4,304 shares valued at $7,316.80.
NCB Financial Group Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.08 to end the day at $6.15. Conversely, T&T NGL Ltd suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.02 to end the day at $30.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 51,040 shares valued at $1,020,800.00. Clico Investment Fund remained at $20.
Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Value fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.
The second tier market did not witness any activity.
Trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices: -
• The Composite Index advanced by 2.12 points (0.17%) to close at 1,243.32.
• The All T&T Index advanced by 0.11 points (0.01%) to close at 1,712.89.
• The Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.57 points (0.55%) to close at 104.10.
