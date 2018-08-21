Shell delivers first gas from offshore facility

Multinational oil and gas company Shell Trinidad and Tobago said it has achieved first gas from one of its developments in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA).

Shell delivered first gas from its first well in its Dolphin Extension Campaign ahead of schedule. The Dolphin development will consist of three production wells when completed. The additional gas supply will boost the company’s production by just over 300 mmscfd, a company spokesperson said.

“Shell aims to build a stronger competitive position in Trinidad and Tobago through our existing assets and by delivering on our commitment to provide new energy options for the country,” said Derek Hudson, vice president and country chair, Shell Trinidad and Tobago, said in a statement.

“We have the acreage and the technical capability to achieve this growth aspiration, as we’ve proven with the recent Dolphin and Starfish successes.”

The Starfish development, which achieved first gas earlier this year, and Dolphin development projects were both accelerated following the acquisition of Chevron’s assets in the ECMA which gave the company full operation of the upstream value chain.

Both developments will supply gas to the LNG and petrochemical markets in Trinidad and Tobago.