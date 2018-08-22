Govt to sign off on Dragon Field deal

More than a year after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley went to Venezuela and signed a Heads of Agreement with that country’s President Nicolas Maduro, for the supply of natural gas from Venezuela to this country, a deal is finally to be signed today in Port-of-Spain.

The Office of the Prime Minister yesterday advised that there will be the signing of the terms of the export of gas from Venezuela’s Dragon Gas Field to Trinidad. The agreement will be signed by the National Gas Company (NGC), PDVSA and Shell.

A high-level Venezuelan delegation will participate along with the Government of T&T in witnessing this historical event at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair. Venezuela has never before exported natural gas to Trinidad and Tobago and this country has never before imported the commodity.

T&T and Venezuela have been locked in discussions for the export of gas from the Dragon Field to Trinidad as this country grapples with the continued shortfall in natural gas to the downstream sector and Atlantic LNG.

The two neighbours are also involved in negotiations to develop gas in the Loran/Manatee fields that straddle both countries’ maritime borders. The Loran-Manatee field has an estimated 10.25 trillion cubic feet of gas of which roughly 74 per cent belongs to Venezuela with 26 per cent belonging to T&T.

Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) in March 2017 on a project that will see gas piped from the Dragon field in Sucre state to the northeast of Venezuela from PDVSA’s Mariscal Sucre project to the Hibiscus platform in T&T operated by Shell and then to the NGC for sale downstream.

Rowley met with a high-level delegation from Venezuela on January 24, 2018, as negotiations for the supply of natural gas to T&T continued to progress. In June, Stuart Young, Minister in the Office of Prime Minister, had led a delegation to continue negotiations.

The Government has promised that the natural gas shortages experienced by the downstream companies will come to an end by 2021. It has based its projections on improved production from the upstream energy companies and on natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon Field.

According to earlier news reports, Venezuelan state-run company PDVSA was demanding a higher price for gas from the Dragon Field than Trinidad is prepared to accept and this was one of the major issues to be addressed.