JMMB Group Ltd leads trading with 267,000 shares

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 19 securities of which eight advanced, three declined and eight traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 455,221 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at$3,795,622.67. JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 267,000 shares changing hands for a value of $453,960, followed by Agostini’s Ltd with a volume of 54,565 shares being traded for $1,151,887.05.

Gracekennedy Ltd contributed 50,735 shares with a value of $148,210.49, while LJ Williams Ltd B added 32,000 shares valued at $24,000. Gracekennedy Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.12 to end the day at $2.92.

Conversely, Guardian Media Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $1.98 to close at $16. On the mutual fund market 420 shares changed hands for a value of $6,679.50.

Calypso Macro Index Fund was the most active security, with a volume of 410 shares valued at $6,479.50. Calypso Macro Index Fund advanced by $0.06 to end at $15.80.

Clico Investment Fund remained at $20. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—value fund remained at $1.70.

Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05. The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.

The Composite Index advanced by 0.48 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 1,243.80.

The All T&T Index declined by 1.43 points (0.08 per cent) to close at 1,711.46.