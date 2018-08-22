Royal Castle opens new outlet in Penal

While many companies are closing down or cutting staff to stay afloat in this economic recession, T&T’s first locally-owned restaurant chain Royal Castle is continuing to expand.

During the opening of its newest outlet in Penal Main Road yesterday, chief executive officer Sandy Roopchand said with prudent management, support from local farmers and a motivated workforce, they have expanded from 12 restaurants to 37 restaurants in just 10 years.

Saying she was proud that citizens were always supportive of Royal Castle, Roopchand said, “Much of our success comes from supporting our own local farmers. She said the company, founded in 1968, with 12 employees at Frederick Street in Port- of-Spain but 50 years later it has a workforce of 520 employees.

Asked what was the secret to their success, Roopchand said people supported Royal Castle because of its commitment to the local farming industry.

“This year we are celebrating our 50th anniversary. We are 100 per cent local and our customers like that. They also love our local taste and flavour, not to mention cheaper prices,” Roopchand said.

She also added that all its seasoning, sauces, marinades, salads and chicken were 100 per cent locally produced.

“Over the years the company has tried to innovate and adapt to our customers’ expectations for variety and taste. We always try to buy local,” Roopchand said.

Saying the company was now recruiting 25 new staff members for the Penal outlet, Roopchand said, unlike other businesses they have managed to keep its workforce.

“Our vision is to grow the company up to around 50 stores—all corporate. Over the past decade, we have expanded. We opened an outlet at C-3 recently, we have this new outlet in Penal and we plan to open another outlet at El Socorro as well,” Roopchand said.

She added that the shortage of foreign exchange had affected the company negatively but despite this, they have continued to grow.

“Sometimes it is difficult acquiring foreign exchange when we have to purchase parts for equipment but we have a good relationship with our bankers so we have been able to overcome our foreign exchange challenges,” Roopchand said.

Customer Experience Manager Natalie Gordon said Royal Castle was in the process of recruiting staff.

“If you need a job and you are people-oriented, then come in and fill out an application form. We will be happy to make you part of our team,” Gordon said.

Customers were yesterday treated to cake, stationary, insulated cups and free meals. A few who answered questions on the company’s operations were given meal vouchers.