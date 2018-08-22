US $100m Exim Bank facility begins roll out

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) has said that the US$100 million facility, which is being disbursed in tranches to manufacturers by the Exim Bank, has finally commenced.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert had announced the initiative to assist local manufacturers in the 2017 budget presentation. In May, the Exim Bank became the authorised dealer of foreign exchange for local manufacturers.

In a statement yesterday, president of the TTMA Christopher Alcazar said: “This represents a significant step towards improving the financial viability of many of our manufacturers who depend on imported raw materials to manufacture finished goods and supply export markets.”

Alcazar said this positive development comes against the backdrop of continued challenges in access to foreign exchange generally, as manufacturers continue to persevere in their efforts to generate export revenue to offset their supplier obligations.

He added that many of the TTMA’s medium-sized companies have been forced to reduce the scale of their operations, in an effort to mitigate the impact of limited access.

“In this regard, the TTMA will continue dialogue with the EXIM Bank to ensure that its manufacturers are best positioned to benefit from the facility. From an export perspective, we continue to develop our membership in terms of export capacity building, improving market access through trade negotiations and strong advocacy for enhanced Trade Facilitation.”

He said that the TTMA is confident that the overall foreign exchange situation will improve, once there is continued effective collaboration between the government, State agencies and the business community.

Alcazar concluded: “We reiterate that we are pleased to see this initial step and look forward to the full roll out in the coming months ahead.”