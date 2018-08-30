T&T NGL, the volume leader

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which two advanced, five declined and five traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 62,323 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,316,924.22.

T&T NGL Ltd was the volume leader with 29,973 shares changing hands for a value of $895,355.67, followed by FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd with a volume of 18,006 shares being traded for $153,477.60.

JMMB Group Ltd contributed 6,720 shares with a value of $11,441.20, while Calypso Macro Index Fund added 3,000 shares valued at $47,400.

FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.03 to end the day at $8.52. Conversely, First Citizens Bank Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.90 to close at $34.01.

On the mutual fund market 3,125 shares changed hands for a value of $49,898.75.

Calypso Macro Index Fund was the most active security, with a volume of 3,000 shares valued at $47,400. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $15.80.

Clico Investment Fund declined by $0.01 to end at $19.99.

Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Development Fund remained at $0.67.

Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05. The second tier market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.

• The Composite Index declined by 2.44 points (0.20%) to close at 1,241.21.

• The All T&T Index declined by 5.63 points (0.33%) to close at 1,708.29.

• The Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.11 points (0.11%) to close at 104.15.