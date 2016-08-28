No basis to declare election invalid

Mickela Panday

It truly is unfortunate that in a desperate bid for political survival, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar chose in the wake of yet another defeat, this time in the courts, to deliberately misrepresent the judgment in the dismissed UNC election petitions. Whether or not it was sheer embarrassment that triggered the incoherent “Usain Bolt” analogy on the steps of the Hall of Justice, one thing was clear, this was the action of a “leader” who would say or do anything to hold onto power at any cost.

It is disgraceful, to say the least, that now that the petitions have been thrown out the current UNC leader has chosen to put confusion in the minds of the public by asking, “How can you break the law and still end up with something that is legal?” knowing fully that such a reckless statement would only serve to undermine public confidence in the administration of justice.

It must be remembered that election petitions can only be brought where there is some irregularity in the election, but the existence of the irregularity is not itself enough to invalidate the election. There must be more, as was detailed by the court in its 53-page judgment. So it is disingenuous, if not dishonest, for the UNC leader to say that the finding alone by the court that the EBC did not have the power to extend time was enough to invalidate the results in five constituencies. It is unbecoming for a senior counsel (albeit self-appointed) to mislead laypersons on matters of law for political survival.

The court firstly considered whether the extension amounted to a corrupt practice so as to render the results void under section 146(1) of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA). The court held that the extension was made in good faith and one could not impute any corrupt motive to the EBC or to the election officers.

The court then went on to consider whether there were any breaches of the election laws. The court found that there were breaches of the election rules at every polling station where the election officers failed to close the poll at 6 pm as dictated by Rule 27(1) and the directive of the EBC to extend time was unlawful. The extension was illegal, but the consequence was not that the results were automatically invalidated. Contrary to the present UNC leader’s bleats, the matter did not end there.

The court next had to consider the following questions: did the constituency have a fair and free opportunity of electing the candidate which the majority might prefer? Was there substantial compliance with the election law?

The court noted further that for an election to be conducted substantially in accordance with the law there must be a real election by ballot and no such substantial departure from the procedure laid down by Parliament as to make the ordinary man condemn the election as a sham or a travesty of an election by ballot. A considerable departure was required in order to invalidate an election.

The judge found that the election was free and fair in the sense there was no intimidation or unavailability of ballot papers or electoral ink, there was no trickery, fraudulent vote counting, or false declarations by elections officers. There was no evidence to suggest that there was no real electing at all.

The court found that both parties had provided evidence of difficulty because of the extension so neither was given preferential treatment. It had not been proved that the electors had not a free and fair opportunity of electing the candidate which the majority might prefer. The electors enjoyed the opportunity to vote, unassailed, until 6 pm and then had a further opportunity for another hour.

While there was one departure from the election laws, ie the extension of time, the court was unable to say that the election was carried out by some method other than that prescribed by the Constitution and the ROPA. The court held that the ordinary man in T&T would recognise that the poll was conducted peacefully throughout the day and the only obstacle was presented by inclement weather, over which the election laws had no control. Because there were challenges in only six constituencies the electors in the overwhelming number of constituencies were satisfied that the election was not a sham or travesty. Also, using St Joseph as an example: the voter turnout was just over 71 per cent and of the total number of votes (19,648) only 119 voted during the extension. Clearly the majority of voters had exercised their franchise before the illegal extension.

The court found that there was substantial compliance with the election laws and the court would not be justified in declaring the election void.

Finally the court had to consider section 35(3) of the ROPA, which states that no election shall be declared invalid by reason of any act in breach of official duty or of the election rules “if it appears to the court . . . that the act did not materially affect the result of the election.”

“Materially affect” has two aspects: the qualitative and the quantitative. The court held that in respect of the qualitative aspect, because there was substantial compliance, the breach did not affect the result. Further, UNC supporters had not come forward to give any evidence of their dashed hope of taking advantage of the extended poll.

In respect of the quantitative aspect, the numbers showed that if all the persons who voted after 6 pm were presumed to have voted PNM and those votes were deducted from the total PNM vote than the PNM would still have won. There was no basis upon which the court could declare the election invalid.

It becomes obvious that the UNC leader’s irresponsible statements, which deliberately ignore the reasoning and findings of the court, are nothing more than baseless propaganda designed to hoodwink and to delay the inevitable.