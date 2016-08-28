A starring role for T&T in Bazodee

Ryan Hadeed

With all that’s going on in the world, it’s nice to find escapism with a trip to the movies. It’s a realm peddling works of fiction where the good guys win and the bad guys lose, where the underdog beats the odds and has a chance at success, and where love conquers all and it’s happily ever after. These classic tropes were showcased against the backdrop of colourful T&T with the premiere of Bazodee, a film that emulates Bollywood cinema while making it distinctively ours by adding the fanfare of Carnival and the musical talents of soca artiste Machel Montano. The situations are predictable and the acting is at times cheesy, but as a whole it can be taken as an introspection of how we want the world to see us and how we want to see ourselves.

Considering that our country’s list of motion picture credentials is small, it is encouraging so see a professionally produced project such as this. With the limited release and the coverage received in the United States, it may even result in some international interest for T&T as a filming destination. Along with locally-made movies like A Story About Wendy and Trafficked, there is reason enough to be optimistic about the future of our home-grown cinema industry.

I have to admit, however, that I had zero intention of seeing Bazodee. From the trailers alone I more or less deduced what the story was about— girl meets boy and the sparks fly, but girl is engaged and her fiancé is rich while boy is dirt poor. They can’t resist each other and end up having a clandestine relationship that is soon discovered. Girl makes her choice and leaves boy feeling dejected but somehow everything works out and they get together in the end. The last time I subjected myself to such a plot it involved a doomed oceanliner, a blue diamond necklace, and a crooning Céline Dion.

Since I’m in South Florida for the summer, I reckoned that I had a plausible excuse for missing it. That was until I discovered its listing at a local cinema. I decided to suspend my skepticism and give it a chance for the sake of patriotism. So there I was two Fridays ago, sitting in a dark theatre, no popcorn, no soda, and no date—my sister came along, but she doesn’t count. Nothing between me and getting ‘bazodee’.

In preparation for my viewing experience, the movie’s associate producer, Nirad Tewarie, in a written comment posted to my Facebook wall reminded me: “It's a playful, musical love story not an arthouse classic.”

I am certain he was more concerned with tempering my usually caustic tone as opposed to offering a pre-emptive defence. Therefore, I did my best to disassociate myself from being a Trinidadian watching a movie about Trinidad in order to be as objective as possible. Easier said than done, of course.

As it turned out my sister enjoyed it more than I did, which is understandable because not only does she enjoy musicals and love stories, but she’s a huge fan of Machel and Carnival. I, on the other hand, don’t care much for either. That being said, I thought it was a charming film in its own right. While there were parts, places, and people that didn’t necessarily feel authentically Trinbagonian, the overriding themes were nonetheless relevant to our social perception.

This isn’t a review and there won’t be any spoilers, so I assure you that it’s safe to read on.

As a story about a forbidden romance—though it’s easy to see Bazodee with the Negro musician and the Indian princess, as a one-dimensional story about race relations—there is also the more profound issue of haves versus have nots which influences how both individuals see each other and their circumstances. While I highly doubt the writer(s) had this in mind when they formulated this turbulent tale of love and song, I found it an intriguing lens through which to interpret the world where the events were occurring.

Perhaps these contrasting topics can be taken as a portrayal of what ails our society. Far too often the cry of racial discrimination is used as a tool of convenience, used to explain everything from poverty and academic under-performance, to corruption and favouritism. But as one of the lead characters points out—it’s not all and always about race. What unites these two opposing lifestyles is their desire (no pun intended) for opportunities. From the rigidity in the opulent mansion to the laid-back pub scene, everyone is just looking for a chance to make their mark and accomplish something of worth. Maybe that’s what this film ultimately ends up being—a vehicle for T&T to gain some positive international recognition.

Not since the adaptation of Naipaul’s The Mystic Masseur (2001) has a feature-length film sought to give our country a starring role. Bazodee is a wholesome story that can be enjoyed by the entire family. While it might not be deserving of any awards for screenplay or cinematography, it contains enough substance to be both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Congratulations are in order for everyone who was involved in bringing this idea to life. I’d like to make a special mention of Miss Perera and Mr Bedi for channeling the Trinbagonian spirit. As always, Machel’s musical genius is second to none. However, when it comes to acting, I think it’s best that he not quit his day job.