Transforming thinking through education

“Investing in improving innovation quality is essential for closing the innovation divide. While institutions create an essential supportive framework for doing so, economies need to focus on reforming education and growing their research capabilities to compete successfully in a rapidly changing globalized world.”

—Soumitra Dutta, Dean, Cornell College of Business, and co-editor of the Global Innovation Report (GIR) 2016

I return to the matter of innovation for economic advance. I do so to look more specifically at the needed transformation of thinking in our education system. An immediate example of the shift in focus needed is found in the matters that are agitating us on the eve of the reopening of the school term. Has sufficient rehabilitation work been done for all schools to be re-opened on the scheduled date? And how is the burdensome debt to contractors left behind by the last government for work done on school repair and construction to be paid?

While these are very important and practical matters for students and contractors, they are basic and should not crowd out discussions related to transformation of the curriculum to create space and time for innovative teaching and learning opportunities.

As indicated by the Global Innovation Report quoted above, it is clear that the cultivation of innovative thinking must be encouraged in the education system, in business and industrial production and in the political culture to transform the economy from its historical beginnings.

This is not a question of how much money is identified in the national budget for expenditure on education. It has to do with directed investment in science and technology, and research and development to produce goods and services which could attract attention and be competitively produced.

It is not about a Minister of Education boasting about how many CSEC and CAPE passes were achieved and which primary school pupils from which schools have scored close to 100, or having 60 per cent of the secondary school graduates going on to university education. It is about targeted planning and achievement in specific areas of study which hold the possibility of spurring innovation.

Let us take a for instance on this matter. The 2016 Innovation Report finds a measure of slippage in innovation in the United States and here is the reason why: “The US scores lower . . . in expenditures on education, in tertiary education due to its low share of graduates in science and engineering, in energy efficiency, and in economy-wide investment and product.”

The US must surely compete very favourably on the basis of universities and university graduates with the major innovating countries in Europe—which, not too incidentally, top the list of innovators—but it is a question of the focus on the subjects of the study programmes.

“Emerging countries have to invent their future,” is how Bruno Lanvin Executive Director for Global Indices puts it. T&T has two major local universities funded by the government and there are the religious-based University of the Southern Caribbean and a number of other privately-owned and run universities on local soil which are connected to foreign universities.

It would be interesting to find out what percentage of the expenditure at all of these universities, especially UWI and UTT, funded almost exclusively by the state, is focused on science and technology (S&T) and research and development (R&D) to drive innovation.

Absolutely critical would be the percentage of graduate work directed at inventing products and services which could meet local needs and be competitive in the international export market.

We have to reach back to our kindergarten and primary school systems to begin change. There has to be an examination of what our infants are being fed and nourished on—intellectual food, that is—at this very primary level of development.

The culture here is for parents, the home environment and the school system to invest all in having students cram for the SEA exam to “pass” for a prestige school. That has to change, but for there to be any departure from such ingrained habits there must first be change in the system of placing children into secondary school based exclusively on test marks in English and Math as opposed to a curriculum which promotes innovative thinking.

Creative play, art, music, sports and human interaction which can trigger the innovative processes of the mind should be the focus. Efforts have to be made to attract and keep interested young people who are talented outside of the present curriculum.

Spree Simon, Anthony Williams, Neville Jules, Bertie Marshall, Ellie Mannette, Ras Shorty I, Boogsie Sharpe and the local inventor of a sluice gate were not great achievers in school. Having interviewed a few of them about their lives, inventive spirit and works, they had little interest in the school curriculum.

Sparrow says of his school days: “If ah was bright, ah would have been a damn fool.” This is not an argument against children having a quality primary and secondary academic school education. It is saying that the system must be so developed that it truly allows all to partake and the content of the education programme at this tender age must be guided, not by memory learning of existing knowledge and information, but by an induction that allows for the creative impulses to come to the surface.

There is much more to be discussed on this subject and by others.