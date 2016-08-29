No Man’s Land is already lost

There was a lot of criticism about the lack of transparency surrounding the No-Man’s-Land Sandals deal. Sea level rise however, a far greater threat, took place in full view. It was backed by scientific data. Nobody cared though. Didn’t matter, it still happened. The sea took No-Man’s-Land.

The latest International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) prediction is that seas with rise by one to three feet by the end of this century. Nobody knows exactly when No-Man’s-Land will be submerged, but one-foot sea level rise is more than enough to do the job. If your expected lifespan is another 30 years, there is a good chance you will experience the disappearance of No-Man’s-Land, based on IPCC data. Take all the pictures you can. Short of geoengineering to remove atmospheric CO2 there is nothing to reverse this trend.

Some scientists believe that a more realistic sea level rise could be six to 10 feet at the end of the century.

The hottest years have been 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. This is not a bell-curve model that has a downward side. Temperatures soar together with CO2 in the atmosphere.

Mind-bogglingly, the Arctic may be ice free in summer by 2017 or 2018. It is one of those things that we used to shrug off and say, “that is for the next generation to deal with.” But it is here.

Loss of the summer ice sheets will have a profound effect on more than just polar bears. The entire planet will feel it. Sea ice reflects about 50 per cent of the solar radiation it receives back in to space. Think of it like a mirror. Water only reflects 10 per cent. Without sea ice the ocean will warm even faster than it already is.

Sea ice also acts as an air-conditioning system. Wind that passes over sea ice is cooled and this affects climate far away from the Arctic. Without sea ice, the wind over places like Siberia and Iceland will be warmer than before. This warmer air is a catalyst for more global warming. Greenland glaciers will melt faster, and as Siberia thaws more methane is released into the atmosphere.

Methane is 23 times more potent than CO2. Scientists warn about the “methane bomb” when so much methane is released into the atmosphere that temperatures will spike, creating yet more trigger points. Methane dissipates quickly though. In seven or eight years it will have oxidised. CO2 will stick around for maybe another 1,000 years.

The IPCC is a conservative, consensus-based scientific organisation. It does not make wild predictions. If anything, the IPCC does not paint a dire enough picture.

T&T is a small island developing state or SIDS. One of the characteristics of a SIDS is that it is at increased risk of suffering from climate change. Long-term planning and adaptation is necessary.

It doesn’t make much sense to build in coastal zones that will be eroded in 20 or 30 years. Building in a nature reserve doesn’t add up either. That is where the trees grow that store CO2.

Short of geoengineering to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, a technology that does not exist yet, we will live in a world that has elevated sea levels. It will be a world that has turned its back on oil and gas in favour of renewable energy. This puts T&T in a difficult position. The old economy is dying while sustainable income is needed to deal with climate change.

Eco tourism is identified as a future earner of foreign exchange. After having been dismissed as an inferior industry for decades, tourism projects are now being rushed against zoning rules, due process and without consultation with stakeholders.

Environmentalists are fingered as being anti-development; in reality GORTT is the biggest obstacle to development, by disobeying its own rules.

The decision to invalidate more than 20 illegal leases in Chaguaramas is an example of this. The ill-planned highway to South was always bound to fail because of a lack of sustainable financing. The casualness of announcing a 750-room resort in Tobago without details looks in danger of becoming another white elephant, similar to the Chaguaramas Hotel and Convention Center and the Magdalena Hotel.

The Chaguaramas Development Authority does not seem to possess institutional memory, and now proposes an illegal hotel in a nature reserve at the Tracking Station.

The same way that we can use science to predict what No-Man’s-Land will look like is the same way that we can use the law and logic to predict the success of planned developments that impact on both the Treasury and the environment.

The T&T government must abide by the law and put transparency and public consultation first in all development projects.

The future holds many challenges. We would like T&T to be able to drop the “D” from SIDS. We cannot afford more white elephants and deal with climate change at the same time. Law and order and respect for science and nature.