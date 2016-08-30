No one is trying to be alarmist but one has to face up to certain facts.

We are a small island people and have small island attitudes to problems. There is a “don’t care, don’t worry,” lackadaisical attitude of the T&T public and medical profession to health and to disease that is of concern. God is ah Trini and so on.

I hope that the stats I am about to present do not become reality, because if so we are going to see a lot of personal tragedies in the next six months. Still, I suppose people not affected will shrug and say, “well, is God will” and, “she could make ah nex wun!”

There is an outbreak of Zika in Trinidad. Outbreaks of Zika seem to last about four to five months. Like all outbreaks they start slowly, build up to crescendo when everyone seems to be sick and gradually subside. Our outbreak peaked sometime in the past month, precipitated by the increase in mosquitos at the start of the rainy season. We are on the downside now.

The efforts of the Ministry of Health to warn us of the danger of Zika have not borne fruit. Despite a promising start in January, when the Minister of Health rightly proclaimed a public health emergency, they have been incapable of getting the public to buy into the strategy of eliminating the mosquito in order to eliminate Zika. This may not be their fault. A Trini is ignorant and arrogant and doesn’t seem to care about anybody else except himself.

Still, the Ministry of Health’s health education programme has been woeful.

Most Trinidadians do not know that the main way you get Zika, is to get bitten by an infected mosquito, ie, a mosquito that has bitten someone who has the Zika virus in his blood. Most Trinidadians do not know that the second way you get Zika is by having unprotected sex with someone who has Zika, mainly a male, but probably a female too. Most Trinidadians do not know that the Zika virus has been found in semen of males, up to six and now possibly nine months after they had Zika. Six months after you have recovered from Zika you can infect a sexual partner! Most Trinidadians do not know that the mosquito that carries the Zika virus lives inside our houses and fogging outside does nothing but create mosquitos who are resistant to the insecticide. Most Trinidadians do not know that the mosquito can breed in the stems of plants in your gallery, inside empty sweet drink bottles in your garage, in discarded tyres and uncovered water barrels in your back yard. Most Trinidadians do not realise that the mosquito can fly up to 100 yards from where it is born. Above all, most Trinidadians do not understand how seriously ill babies born to a Zika-infected mother are!

The Ministry of Health’s education campaign has not hammered home these points forcefully and repeatedly enough. Even so, the pubic has been remarkably apathetic about Zika and its major complication.

It seems that with Zika, about 30 per cent of a virgin population is hit by the first wave of illness. We have just over 18,000 births a year and we can use that figure to carry out some simple arithmetic. Eighteen thousand pregnancies means an average of 1,500 births a month, give or take a couple hundred for “Carnival” babies or whatever reason Trinis use to explain their sexual behaviour.

The Zika virus has a pregnancy attack rate that varies from one per cent to 13 per cent (no one knows for sure because we are still playing catch up and the prospective studies following pregnancies from conception to birth are still being done). If we accept those figures and with the secure knowledge that few in sweet T&T are taking any precautions whatsoever to protect themselves from either mosquito or sexual bites, then a conservative estimate of pregnant women who will have had Zika in the last 30 days, knowingly or not, will range from 15 (one per cent) to 195 (13 per cent).

Some will suspect they have had Zika, a few will have had it confirmed by the CARPHA lab, some will have been informed wrongly by the private labs that they did not have Zika when in fact they did, most will not know that they have had Zika. Some will get Zika in the first weeks of pregnancy when it seems to be most dangerous to the fetal neurological system, but others will get it at later stages where it seems to be also quite dangerous. They are now seeing newborns who seem quite normal at birth, no microcephaly and so on, but who appear six months later, severely brain damaged and they are the ones whose mothers contracted Zika during the last three months of the pregnancy.

Most if not all of these babies whose mothers had Zika during their pregnancy will be born severely brain damaged and disabled for life. Apart from emotional anguish, the cost of taking care of a child with congenital Zika syndrome for life in the USA has been estimated to be US$4 million.

Given the unavailability of abortion (at least if you are poor), given the wretched state of taking care of disabled children in T&T, where the waiting list at the Children’s Hospital at Mount Hope is over one year, ie, if you are born now with a disability, you get an appointment for November 2017, and given that there is nowhere else to go, what are the legal repercussions going to be, when people realise that there is no help for their Zika children that the State did little to help while in utero and is doing little to help once they are born?