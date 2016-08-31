The last year of the King

Reading Inward Hunger, it’s clear it is propaganda—the combative tone, squaring off against the antagonist of the coloniser. It’s a tract for the foot-soldiers in the struggle. But a closer reading reveals another story: about one man, William the Conqueror, in a campaign against a horde of enemies who included CLR James, the PDP, the Guardian, the Caribbean Commission among others.

The personality that emerges is dictatorish, but (a close reader imagines) there must be something other than the soapbox megaphone. The irascible, mercurial Eric Williams is a fascinating icon, but the whole man has barely been explored.

And there’s much more waiting to be unravelled: the isolated, doting father and his beloved daughter, who lost the love of his life (his second wife, Soy) after only a few years. The warrior who fought epic battles, monsters in knight errant, or quixotic, quests, and who became one himself. This is how he saw himself, as a Ulysses, qua the title of the autobiography); a Dante or a Tamburlaine. But we have no window into this aspect of the man. Or do we?

Often the scribbles on the margins of a life reveal more than the pages crammed with text. And thanks to historian Brinsley Samaroo’s combing through the Eric Williams collection at the UWI (and telling me about it), a few traces of the inner Williams become visible via a number of day-planner diaries between 1978 and 1981, the final three years of his life. In them are notes, fragments, personal details Williams never intended anyone else to see, but posterity has its price.

From the entries, he was meticulous, perhaps obsessive-compulsive. He records what he spent on groceries, the dates of his haircuts (at least once a month, at a cost of $10), and his blood pressure. In January 1980, his BP was 150/90; by December 16, it was 165/90. He was examined twice a month by Dr Halsey McShine, whom he liked, and invited to supper frequently.

Also recurring are several entries of “donations”, usually of $20—though no mention as to whom or for what, except on November 8, when he lists “$100 donation, Divali.” Similarly, intriguing minutiae float around like asteroids. On November 18 and 19, 1980, for example, he bought “thread, honey, batteries, and cosmetics,” for $32.37. We can only guess why or for what.

His routine was fixed. He was usually at work by 8 am and in bed by 10 pm (he records his bedtime). He worked all day, but not in a linear way. In between being Prime Minister, he was preparing a manuscript to which he continuously alluded. He would spirit time between meetings to work on it. On January 4, in between meeting “Mahabir and Manning” between 9 and 12.15, he “edited Chapter 4 and read Verlinden for an hour.”

Someone who knew Williams told me he would ask ambassadors to purchase books for him. One book-buyer/ambassador would read them beforehand, and have long discussions about the content with the PM. At these sessions, Williams was alert and voracious. This was evidently where his passion lay. Even though 1980 was an election year (in Tobago), he spent much time on reading and annotating several books for his own manuscript in between Parliament, official meetings, the PNM convention, and so forth.

Some of the books and authors included Charles Verlinden, a Belgian historian who published many books on the slave trade; books on The Chinese in Peru and Indians in Africa; Yseult Bridges’ Child of the Tropics, A Short Thousand Years; Soviet Historians in Latin America, Indian Nationalism.

His books evidently gave him comfort, but so did a few people. On January 1, 1980, for example, he was “Rewriting Ch 1, reading Verlinden, had lunch with Claudia.” On January 2, between 11-11.45, he saw “Claudia after meeting Dr Julien, Minister Gordon.”

Claudia reappears frequently. She was one of his domestic staff whose company he evidently preferred to his political associates like “Donawa,” “Prevatt,” “O’Halloran,” “Mahabir,” who were regular visitors.

Other names appear in entries, some cryptically, like “Govia”—possibly a reference to UWI Professor of History, Elsa Goveia, who reviewed, unflatteringly, Williams’ British Historians and the West Indies. There’s also an entry, on February 22, “Discussion, Panday”—though no mention of whether it’s a discussion with or about Panday.

Outside of political frissons, other small, unrelated incidents float tantalisingly. He lists a parking ticket on April 10, at a cost of $40. (Who on earth would have dared?) There was a libel matter on Oct 24, which cost $2,880. On February 25, he lists “Jewelry, $3,455.00,” and again on March 28, for $370. No mention as to who got the items. On December 4, he gives O’Halloran US$600 (he doesn’t say why), and has dinner with Claudia on December 11. He gave his household staff (Claudia and Clarita) Christmas bonuses of $250 that year.

Looking at 1980 via his annotations, two things crystallise: first, a weariness with politics; and second, his wondering whether this was any country for old men. Increasingly, you feel the realisation that, as Yeats put it, “an aged man is but a paltry thing/a tattered coat upon a stick.” By the end of the year, Williams had arrived at “O sages standing in God’s holy fire…Consume my heart away; sick with desire/And fastened to a dying animal.”

On December 17, he records that he was “feeling unwell.” On December 22-24 he planned to “take life easy,” by reading A General History of Africa, Vol I. On the last day of the year he was visited by O’Halloran and Dr McShine, and he wrote: “Did not want to see them.” Three months later, he was gone.