Leadership in the post-independence era

Peter Permell

GUEST COLUMNIST

As we celebrate our many achievements as a nation on this the occasion of our 54th anniversary of independence, let us take time out to acknowledge an inconvenient truth, that despite our rich legacy of producing distinguished and outstanding individuals who have impacted our development and history, it is clear, whether it be with regard to the issue of crime or the economy et cetera, leadership remains an area of weakness and concern in 2016.

The seemingly unending Clico saga is a case in point—a national/regional tragedy that spans seven years, three successive administrations, two multi-million dollar forensic audits and an equally expensive Sir Anthony Colman Commission of Enquiry, but still continues to shrouded in secrecy and a lack of accountability.

And what’s worse, even with a change of government last September and the appointment of a new Finance Minister, things have literally gone from bad to worse for the vast majority of policyholders (the intended beneficiaries of the bailout) with no satisfactory and/or amicable resolution in sight.

Where are the authentic leaders who have the courage of their conviction to do what is right. Where are the leaders who are willing to intervene and take charge of the present situation? Who is going to grab the proverbial bull by its horns and face it head on with integrity, character and a commitment to fairness and equity?

But before we interrogate the current leadership issue further, we must first concede that those who led this twin-island state in the past performed a Herculean task to preserve our fledgling democracy, maintain our peaceful way of life and sustain our development for almost five and a half decades. We must also concede that we have failed to properly recognise their contributions or meaningfully keep their memories alive in a hall of fame or by engraving their names upon the structures we have built or are about to build.

Yes, there are some leaders who work hard and with commitment and refuse to allow themselves to be compromised either because of greed or self-interest. And we feel proud to call them our leaders. However, we all know there are others who have long since fallen asleep on the job or who have selfishly failed to take the time to put a succession plan in place which will enable their organisations and by extension the country, to benefit from the fresh, young talent and energy that abounds. Meanwhile, there are still others who have become so adept at manipulating the system for personal gain and self-aggrandisement, that they are usually able to influence others to blindly return them to office time and time again.

The truth be told, today we live in vastly different times. Trinidad and Tobago is now part of the shrinking global village the world has become, as access to ICT (information and communications technology) is much more easily available than in the days of our parents and grandparents. The educational and socio-economic profile of the average citizen has also changed and so to has his/her demands for service and representation.

Leadership today, therefore, calls for a different kind of individual, one who is never brash or boastful, allows their work and achievements to speak for themselves while secure in the knowledge that recognition and acclaim ultimately comes through productivity and success, not public relations. Moreover, today’s leadership requires individuals who are honest and act at all times with integrity, courage, consideration and discretion; are well-equipped to take a proactive stance; are always seeking to find creative and innovative solutions, mentally and physically fit, are able to motivate and inspire others; are caring and responsive to the ever-changing needs of the citizenry; are not afraid to jump off the beaten track, and (last but not least) are willing to not always follow where the path leads but to go where there is no path and leave a trail.

Someone once wrote “today is the first day of the rest of our lives.” Let us, therefore, not only view today’s observance of our Independence as an occasion for parades and back-patting, but also as an ideal opportunity for each of us as “good citizens” to quietly reflect, assess and reassess the quality and performance of our leaders.

Let of us further resolve to collectively hold their feet to the fire in order to ensure a peaceful and just society that has a proper respect for the rights and freedoms of the individual and places a high premium on fairness and equity. If not for our sake, then at least for our children. Failure is not an option.

Happy Independence!