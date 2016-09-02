Petty politics wins again over national security

Gary Griffith

It is not surprising that videos of gangs showing off high-tech weapons and even increased gang activity have become frequent since the unfortunate lapsing of the Bail Amendment Bill and Anti-Gang Legislation.

It goes with the concept of criminological theory, whereby crime is a product of opportunity. These bills were assisting in reducing that product of opportunity. Now, as the deterrent is no longer there, many of them will start to become bold, knowing if they are apprehended with a semi-automatic weapon, they can be given bail the following day, and can even act as a gang member without being charged.

It was the same Opposition, when in government, who fully understood the critical need for these pieces of legislation as the vast majority of homicides at the time were committed by people, including gang members, using illegal firearms. Without this bill, it meant at anytime anyone apprehended with a firearm could be released on bail to go out there and probably assassinate the same person who was the informant that caused their arrest in the first place.

The red herring about this bill affecting the constitutional rights of people can be used for almost any law related to national security, with the end result that the criminals yet again are being protected at the expense of the rights of law-abiding citizens.

What is interesting is that when as security minister, the bill was being used to curb gang activities and several senior gang members were arrested, this played a big part in 2014 having the lowest number of serious crime in more than 31 years.

However, prior to this bill, certain attorneys who were close to the then government would be the defence attorneys to get them out on bail the very next day.

Now while in Opposition, it is these same individuals who are excited that these bills have lapsed, knowing it means their clients who were gang members can remain free.

It leaves one to wonder where the priorities are in this matter.

It is also to be noted that the reduction in gang activity in 2014 was in no small part due to the lockdown of gangs having State contracts from Life Sport to URP.

It is to be confirmed if gangs have now been given a window yet again to acquire State contracts. If so, this will indeed cause gang warfare to increase.

When some speak about constitutional rights being infringed, I ask them to look at the ultimate constitutional rights of any citizen being infringed upon, which is the right to life, as innocent people are being killed by cold blooded criminal elements, knowing fully well that they can walk around with a weapon and if arrested, they can be released in 24 hours, due to the removal of such a bill.

It is obvious that those who are against this bill have never lost a loved one by someone who was apprehended with a weapon, then released and returned to the streets to kill someone.

We speak about our low detection rate, but it is primarily because citizens are fearful to come forward with evidence, knowing those they accuse can be out on the streets within hours after they pinpoint them. Because of this bill, it ensures the felon is incarcerated for 120 days, allowing victims to come forward, knowing that the individual is behind bars and hence less chance of reprisal.

To hit home how dangerous it is to throw away this bill, all I ask we consider what happened recently in Orlando, Florida, when one individual with a high-powered semi-automatic rifle was able to kill almost 50 people in seconds. The same can happen here if a criminal has a similar weapon, which is now in their hands in this country.

Would any law-abiding citizen be able to sleep well knowing they contributed to cancelling a bill, upon which a similar individual could be held with an AK 47, Uzi or Galil semi-automatic rifle, and the very next day he is released on bail, then uses a similar weapon to do similar damage anywhere in our country?

By removing this bill, we have now virtually given criminal elements a “get out of jail” card, upon which the rate of homicide may increase even more than it is now

It is indeed high time we starting caring about the rights of our law-abiding citizens and not the rights of criminals.

Gary Griffith was a National Security minister under the previous People’s Partnership government.