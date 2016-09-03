First year markers for PNM and PP

T&T’s glass: half-empty or half-full?

Such and similar debate will next be trending in coming days as the Rowley PNM administration marks its first year in government on Wednesday September 7, anniversary of the last general election, and the Persad-Bissessar UNC observes its first year in opposition.

Yesterday’s Government-Opposition anti-crime talks may have been a milestone of sorts for the first year with its own implications for Government performance on crime control, the Opposition’s capacity for its job, the political conduct of business where both sides were concerned and who scored points from the meeting. However, leaders of both sides in respective Independence messages had already set a tone regarding summation of performance over the last year since the PNM took over from the coalition PP.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley, 66, while acknowledging the fall out from yet another oil price drop, projected a “bright future ahead”, signalling intent to build on achievements to “remain on a steady path” and noting much “challenging work ahead”. (Statements which could also have been applicable at the start of Government’s term.)

How his administration has actually done in its first year will be held up to scrutiny, alongside his other statement that: ”We are responsible for our actions, the consequences of our decisions and more importantly to achieve our goals we need to work with and through others.”

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, 64, reflected concerns on several fronts of Government performance: “As an aspiration, it’s clear we’ve only just begun our journey towards building a safe, sustainable, equitable, and just society. We must be vigilant...never let partisanship and a quest for control of the state become more important than the welfare of citizens, especially those less fortunate.”

The final word on performance is, however, left to citizens. For Government, the PNM’s 2015 general election manifesto and 2016 Budget will be measured against the realities of life experienced by the public—including expectant PNMites in this new administration—who would know whether the ruling party has walked its talk from the campaign trail and post-election Budget.

Cursory glance will show that it hasn’t in all areas, shelving several plans due to the oil price drop. Some sectors stagnated. Auto-pilot in some. Others faltering. Or failing.

On key campaign promises—anti crime and corruption platforms—Government has been spotlighted more for lack of headway on the former, just as serious a challenge as headlining on the latter. If PNM’s manifesto stated the PP/UNC was an “abject failure” at controlling crime, the PNM in office well knows the taste of such failure. Indeed, Rowley in June acknowledged T&T was “losing” the battle against crime.

The administration—displaying past PNM culture—has also in certain aspects been somewhat shy on openness to accountability and transparency, which is at the heart of a key manifesto promise.

Some of Budget 2016 also remains outstanding. Finance Minister Colm Imbert will in the 2017 Budge, which is due in a few weeks, report on the status of such and T&T’s next direction. Some information likely to be framed in the context of Local Government polls—expected by November—and Tobago House of Assembly elections next year.

If PNM government capacity has been hamstrung by lack of funds and experience, the UNC has no excuses to duck opposition duties. Eighteen strong. Many experienced. With a leader whose personality stands in her favour. Yet, statements apart, the Opposition hasn’t manifested the energy and effort expected, given T&T’s tough circumstances. As government “in waiting”, it may be torn between the political mileage it can obtain by keeping alternatives to situations close to its chest, and producing such alternatives to assist a government of which it is not a part.

But in the face of the number one problem plaguing T&T and the public whose interests both sides are charged to protect, yesterday’s anti-crime talks presented an opportunity for a new path for each party—fittingly, in the upcoming second year of term—more in synch with their respective national mandates than the first year (s)lows each side has experienced.

As the PNM and UNC turn the political page to year two, with yesterday’s agreements on legislative collaboration, it remains to unfold what direction the joint effort will take T&T. And either side.