Waging war with fireworks

I’ve decided to try my hand at writing short stories which tackle themes usually explored in my column. This week begins the first instalment of what I hope to be a chuckle-worthy, instructive series.

The mornings aren’t cool anymore, not in Matanzas Street where only an asthmatic breeze from the ocean gets past a phalanx of multi-storey government housing units.

Cut off from the occasional cooling gusts by these pastel monstrosities, residents in the older homes of Matanzas Street live in the shadow of change that is more of the same.

On this morning there is more astir than the standard din of noisy cockerels and weedwackers. Today is Independence Day.

Residents not bound for the city parade and fireworks have stayed behind, determined to outdo the state in the ferocity of their jubilance.

Roderick Hoyte shuffled around his house, energetically sweeping up dirt in a dirt yard with a cocoyea broom into neat, pointless heaps.

Hoyte was preparing to make his name this Independence Day in Matanzas.

“Oi Hoyte! How you spennin’ yuh Independence boy?”

Ramish, Hoyte’s neighbour, called out to him over a dilapidated chain-link fence.

“Boy why you so fass?” Hoyte was, in fact, bursting to brag about his Independence extravaganza. “Anyway, I doing my own fireworks yes. I will make the fireworks in town look like ten dollars in scratch bomb! Everybody dog and cyat goin’ straight by de madhouse tomorrow!”

Hoyte retrieved a large box from his porch to show off his impressive haul of Catherine wheels, fire crackers and Roman candles. “Iz war in dis yard tonight!”

Ramish’s envy welled up from inside him. It was so bitter he thought he might spit. Theirs was always a not-so-friendly rivalry. It wouldn’t do to be one-upped by Hoyte, a slacker who couldn’t keep a job, a job usually secured through political connections.

In their fractious relationship, Ramish was both agent of détente and provocateur, depending on how happy Hoyte appeared on a given day.

“Whey you gettin’ all this morney for fireworks? Like you clear off your grocery arrears wit Miss Agnes?”

Hoyte’s sunny demeanour quickly darkened.

“You doh study how I pro...procure my fireworks! What you doin’ fuh Independence? Quarrelin’ with de wife as usual?”

Ramish’s eyes widened. “I have meh fireworks too!” Hoyte struck back with relish, “How much favour you had to do dong in yuh licensing wuk to gather funds for fireworks?”

Hoyte doubled over with exaggerated laughter. Ramish wasn’t laughing. It was loudly whispered in the neighbourhood that as a licensing department clerk, he was in the habit of bestowing favours for favours.

He was supposedly the wheel you grease if you need anything done in that notoriously lethargic bureaucracy. While his reputation earned him cut-eye glances in the community, those same people often looked to him when they hoped to jump a line in Licensing or register a taxi in the shortest possible time.

“I go remember yuh next time yuh come beggin’ fuh help. I will make you wait right up until the cashier close fuh de day.”

Hoyte steupsed, “Ramish, you better go from here eh! Yuh mout’ stink because dat is how yuh born!”

This battle would be won, not with words, but with firepower.

“Hoyte I gone. I hope yuh fireworks bun down yuh house eh!”

Ramish was confident his fireworks would outshine anything Hoyte could muster.

At nightfall in Matanzas Hoyte was already four roman candles into his battle royale. Ramish was holding his own with ground spinners and fizz rockets.

The explosions filled in the silence between them.

Watching over an adjoining fence was Trevor, a neighbour caught in the duelling pair’s crossfire.

Trevor grew more anxious by the minute as his dogs were tormented by the incessant bangs.

“Look at you two fools!” he shouted over the racket. “Allyuh go drive my dogs crazy here!”

Hoyte bellowed, “but iz Independance!” Ramish offered his own rejoinder. “Trevor, you was always ah coolant.”

“What the two of allyuh have to celebrate? Hoyte if it wasn’t for the fireworks you wouldn’t be able to see neider me nor Ramish because we never had streetlights in here.”

“Ramish, your wife didn’t nearly break her foot in a pothole the other day? The government build big housing blocking out the breeze and leave the potholes the same way”

“Every elections politicians come in here lookin’ for baby to kiss, and all ah dem laughing at us, drinking champagne in ah hotel in town. What independence you celebratin’?”

Trevor’s fulminations competed with the tortured howls of his dogs.

“The two of you spending money you don’t have trying to outdo each other. You can’t see that all the fight you fight, the two of you are really equals. Both of allyuh ketchin yuh ass…equally!”

Trevor drew in a breath of air, mixed with fireworks smoke. “But go ahead, celebrate!”

As he walked off, Ramish turned to Hoyte, “He eh lying you know”

Hoyte looked up at the sky, then down forlornly at the last roman candle in his hand, muttering softly,” Nah, he mouth stink, just like yours.”