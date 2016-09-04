Little progress on T&T’s major problems

One year after being enthusiastically elected to office and with a good enough majority vote-of-confidence to drag the country and economy out of the mire, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his government have made little or no positive impression on the major problems facing the country.

The economy continues without a programme of initiatives that could at least attenuate the decline initiated by the dramatic crash in international prices for the major export commodities of the economy, natural gas, crude oil and petrochemicals.

If anything, criminality, the scourge of the society, continues without the semblance of a sign that the security forces are beginning to break down the criminal culture that is terrorizing the society.

The expectation that the government would have been able to initiate and stimulate investment/production in the non-energy manufacturing and construction industries have not materialised and the private sector has remained stagnant and bereft of ideas or the courage required to take-up the slack through new ventures.

It has been reported that the Economic Advisory Committee established by PM Rowley to suggest new economic possibilities has delivered. The expectation must be that the committee would have suggested a few easy-to-implement measures capable of bringing quick results: housing and the general construction industry, as well as tourism and agricultural projects and other easy start-up types of economic activities while work on medium to long-term economic diversification measures continues.

It is either that the government has found little of significance in the proposed initiatives of the Terrence Farrell-led committee, or has not been able to make practical use of the proposals put forward.

It is being suggested that the government is waiting for the 2016-2017 budget to insert a few of the recommended projects. But while “the grass is growing, the horse is starving” and economic agencies such as the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the International Monetary Fund and the Central Bank are predicting economic decline in the order of 2.5 per cent stretching into 2017.

Frankly, the impression is being given that Prime Minister Rowley and his government are on their knees praying for oil and gas prices to miraculously increase by 25 to 30 per cent—another windfall to fuel the economy.

To be fair, it would have been unrealistic to expect all the negatives in the economy, including the financial shortages caused by the massive over-spending of the previous government, the large quantities of debt left behind, including the $2 billion debt to contractors and the unknown size of the debt to public servants, would have been overcome in 12 months with no significant change in international prices for our export commodities.

However the optimism generated by the campaigning for governance in most of 2015 by Dr Keith Rowley and the PNM cannot now be easily satisfied.

To compound all that has happened over the last six years and more is the decline in the healthy reserves balance of US$11 billion. It is only logical to expect that with foreign exchange earnings on a steep decline since the fall in international prices of the only significant forex earner, the stock of foreign reserves would be depleting.

Economist Dr Roger Hosein says the reserves have gone from US$11.3 billion in 2014 to US$9 billion.

Soon enough, if the outflow of forex is not replenished by a constant and sizeable inflow, the capacity of the Central Bank to hold the exchange rate at TT$7 to US$1 will weaken.

The economic experts and business practitioners are divided on whether an official rate of TT$8.50-$9 to the US dollar will dampen demand for hard currency and stimulate demand for export and tourism products.

Government has been cutting back on expenditure on social welfare programmes, on politically motivated employment in the public sector and waste and corruption—the latter effort being suggested by bits and pieces of information made available by a few ministers.

In vital areas of health care, there have shortages, blamed on systems failure which must surely be connected to the dramatic fall in forex earnings and a now careful approach to spending.

Criminality has been expanding and criminals are becoming even bolder, unafraid of the security forces and a frightened population in retreat. That the Minister of National Security, Brigadier (retired) Edmund Dillon was shocked by an arsenal of sophisticated weaponry put on show by the criminal gangs is instructive. That says that the security services do not even have an understanding of the real challenges facing them.

As has been the case over several governments, the focus is now on the minister and he and Dr Rowley are seeking to shift some of the heavy load to the hierarchy of the police service.

Meantime, Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar is seeking to indict Prime Minister Rowley and his government for ineffectiveness against crime and her insistence that Minister Dillon should go.

To be continued.