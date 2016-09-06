A criminal agreement

Kevin Baldeosingh

Now that Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar have agreed to co-operate to reduce crime, the crucial question is: who is going to get the credit?

Unless this thorny issue is resolved, each political party will end up expending its energies blaming the other for continued murder, corruption and sex outside marriage. In order to help avoid this, I am today utilising my extensive skills as a bush lawyer to draw up a contract which focuses on the real crime-fighting priorities of both the PNM and UNC, which I am offering to both political parties at the nominal fee of 10 per cent of a power-washing contract. Here it is.

A Crime Accord Between the People’s National Movement and the United National Congress:

1. Whereas both the PNM and the UNC hereunder affirm that Trinidad and Tobago is a nation:

(a) in which all citizens acknowledge the supremacy of God and Dr Keith Christopher Rowley and Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC, the two parties (hereinafter called “the parties”) will come together to reduce criminal activities through measures and stratagems that will in no way affect either the UNC’s or the PNM’s electoral chances in the 2020 general election, local government elections, or any other electoral contest which may occur within the stipulated time period, including Standards Shopping Spree.

(b) wherein citizens’ votes are influenced more by Carnival fetes than year-round murders, each party shall hereinafter support annual funding of calypso, mas band and steelband prizes.

(c) whereby URP, Cepep and other make-work programmes are essential for votes, neither PNM nor UNC shall contemplate budgetary cuts in said programmes, including honorariums for State board members. However, each party shall be allowed to publicly complain that 10-days and box drains and hors d’oeuvres are given mainly to party supporters, none of whom shall be alleged to be gang leaders, homosexuals or dog whisperers.

2. Whereas both the PNM and the UNC have each hitherto failed to reduce crime:

(a) the party in office shall blame this on uncontrollable factors, including but not limited to (i) oil prices; (ii) bad parenting; (iii) cell phones;

(b) the party in Opposition shall blame this on the Government and vice-versa;

(c) neither party in or out of office shall pursue prosecution of any MP or former MP for malfeasance, misfeasance, or malapropisms (eg, all locations of funding without authoritarian oversight; facility of promotional matters; and insultive speech or writing.)

3. Whereas both PNM and UNC are in favour of capital punishment, there will be bipartisan support for legislation to hang criminals without let or hindrance, subject to the following caveats:

(a) if the UNC is in office, the first inmates to be executed must be of East Indian descent; if the PNM is in office, only African or mixed inmates should be hanged; if the MSJ is in office, capitalists of all races shall be hanged;

(b) the party in office shall credit the other party for helping pass legislation that helped to hang criminals, using the full name and title of the relevant political leader and sending a box of diabetes-safe candy;

(c) No MP on either side shall be allowed to refer to evidence showing that hanging does not stop murders or any other crime;

(d) consideration shall be given to hanging anybody who states that hanging doesn’t stop crime.

4. Whereas many citizens are highly critical about the failure to prosecute white-collar criminals, the parties hereby agree to:

(a) Revisit Section 34 to make it a criminal offence to take office supplies home;

(b) arrange to have one financier from each party prosecuted for malfeasance, once said financier has contributed no more than $100,000 to either party’s coffers in an election year;

(c) no Syrian, Chinese or white multi-millionaires shall be prosecuted by either party.

5. Whereas rape is considered a more heinous crime than murder by many women, the parties agree to:

(a) increase the penalties for rape, up to and including the death penalty, unless the perpetrator marries the alleged victim;

(b) institute gender sensitivity programmes in all schools, in order to ensure that boys learn to knit, cry and make soufflé;

(c) encourage more men to get prostate exams.

6. Whereas an efficient police service is crucial to fighting crime and, more importantly, protecting MPs, both parties shall agree to:

(a) compensate the families of police officers injured or killed in the line of duty, up to two outside women with children;

(b) praise Inspector Alexander for his commitment, professionalism and shoulders;

(c) provide a spectacles, pointy leather shoes and wetting allowance for Ian Alleyne.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.