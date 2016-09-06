The King of culture

On Independence day a brief glimpse of the last year of the king, E Williams, was provided through his day-planner for 1980. In a slightly wrong-sided way, I gave the end first. The beginning starts around 1954, in a play he wrote titled My Descent into Hell, a Dantesque convocation of John Dewey, JS Mill, Lord Macaulay, Walt Whitman, Horace Mann, Concordet, and Guizot of France, and Aristotle, Comenius and Milton. All were gathered to adjudicate an attack on Williams’ educational proposals by a Trinidadian critic.

It’s pedantic and funny—as close to letting his hair down as Williams ever got, I imagine. In the play Dewey speaks (of Williams), presumably as he saw himself: “My young friend is no narrow nationalist. He has made it clear...that the cultivation of the West Indian environment must proceed side by side with the study of pertinent world developments, and he was explicit...in his personal repudiation of, and active support of parental opposition to, a strictly vocational education, denying West Indians from their rightful participation in the world’s heritage.”

Inspiring stuff, and as an employee of the Caribbean Commission, Williams was well-enough positioned to see the Caribbean as a single unit, and form an opinion of the progress toward this ideal. In an unpublished article about the post-war Caribbean culture (c 1955), he wrote: “It has been my good fortune during the last six years, to travel extensively throughout the Caribbean area. I have everywhere been struck by the astonishing cultural consciousness. No longer satisfied with pale imitations of the outside world, but drawing sustenance from the history, environment experiences and aspirations of the West Indies.”

He observes approvingly the emergence of the literary magazines Bim (Barbados), Kyk-Over-Al (Guyana), and Focus (Jamaica). He was also aware of major personalities: Beryl McBurnie, the Holders, Derek Walcott. He even provided reviews of the (Trinidad) Whitehall players’ performances of plays by Errol John (The Tout) and Errol Hill (Square Peg). One was a “yard” play the other a sitting room comedy. Of them, he wrote: “It proves that the presentation of our indigenous culture is not incompatible with high standards of dramatic art.”

But his appreciation of culture was not restricted to the dramatic arts. In another article he examines contemporary novelists of the period, prefacing his examination by a quote by Pere Labat, that while West Indians had guns, rum and courage, they lacked the art of writing of their heroic feats. This too had been remedied, thought Williams, citing some of the major writers of the time: George Lamming, Roger Mais, Victor Reid, Edgar Mittelholzer, and Sam Selvon whom he dubs “the big five (who) prove that British West Indian people no longer lack the art of writing about themselves.”

It’s ironic that he praised Mittelholzer even as locals disliked him. Williams wrote that “when the time comes to assess this culture, the inspiration it derives from the outside world as well as the inspiration it gives back to it, its contribution to that stream of that broad intellectual world culture, which the more diversified it is, yet expresses the common humanity of our own world—when that time comes, Edgar Mittelholzer will emerge as a great novelist.”

It’s ironic in two ways: first, Mittelholzer is only now (in 2016) beginning to be appreciated. Second, his book, A Morning at the Office (set in Trinidad c 1950), provided an antithetical vision to his interlocutor’s optimistic one. Indeed Williams’ summation is positively utopian: “West Indian culture (is) now a lusty infant. Well fed and cared for, and given the necessary freedom of self-expression by...the people, he will grow up to man’s estate...a solid citizen, participating in and contributing to the culture of our one world.”

Sadly, Mittelholzer proved to be correct, and Williams’ idealism did not survive political office. Once enthroned, the exigencies of the maintaining power and the colonial condition, which he had surveyed detachedly as an academic and civil servant, sucked him in to its squalor as its standard-bearer. By 1959, Williams had concluded that Carnival—in many ways the direct opposite to the culture he had envisioned—was to be nationalised, a form of bread and circuses for the impatient masses.

But if he provided that for the masses, for himself, he elected to retreat into his own world. In 1962 (August 19), when asked whether there would be a Carnival for Independence, the Guardian reported, the Prime Minister-designate “wanted persons involved to know that if there was going to be a Carnival for Independence, he intended to stay far away.” The reason? He feared for the safety of the visiting dignitaries. He did concede to a “popular fete.”

It wasn’t enough. After eight gruelling, brutal, rebellious, violent years of independence, the society had come to the position of rejecting and worshipping him at the same time. A god who had failed them but still a god, and preferable to the grotesque gods of the other tribe always waiting to seize the nation.

But if reverence for Williams never waned the attitude to his governance quickly went stale, as it became apparent that while some largely symbolic things about the society had changed, little else had. The culture responded with 1970, a rupture whose consequences Williams understood as the repudiation of his own idealism. Thereafter, nothing was the same again. As Rohlehr points out in his essay Man Talking to Man, Williams tried to understand, and harness Black Power, which is the trajectory national culture has followed since then.

It’s more than certain that Williams, at the end, saw this, and despaired over his own and the nation’s failure. His final three years were increasingly isolated, drawing pleasure only from his books and memories.