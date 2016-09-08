The Hindu Marriage Act, Part 2

In Vedic times the marriage hymns from two Hindu scriptures, the Rig Veda and the Atharva Veda, suggest that parties to a marriage were grown up and competent to woo and be wooed, qualified to give consent and make choices. Vedic rituals presuppose that the married couple was grown up enough to be lovers, man and wife and parents of children.

In Rig Vedic times, no girl was married before she had reached womanhood. She had to be fully developed physically in her father’s home before her marriage. The Grhyasutra marriage rituals also show that marriage was generally arranged after the girl had attained her puberty. During the periods of the Ramayan and the Mahabharata, girls were grown up at the time of their marriage.

In subsequent times, the marriageable age of the bride went down lower. There were many factors that led to such a state of affairs. From the third or the fourth century BC, the foreign invasions of India began. Those who waged war against India treated the womenfolk very low and she was regarded as an article of enjoyment.

The social life of the Hindus started to unravel, and in response to being under siege, they adopted the practice of early marriage so as to secure the honour of their daughters, marriage being an honourable institution.

This practice of early marriage was also consolidated during the Moghul invasion of India between 1221 and 1327. These invaders went after Hindu virgins who were installed in harems and discarded after a number of years. Early marriage was the only source of protection for these virgins.

Indian society did not remain complacent about this trend. It was addressed on the spiritual as well as the legal front. Vedic scholars consulted extensively with both Smritis and Srutis, and concluded that a reasonable position was that girls could get married three years after the onset of puberty.

It is clear then, that pre-pubescent marriages were a contingency response to an unforeseen and uncontrollable historical event and that post-pubescent was again established as the norm.

Legally, efforts were first made to control marriages of young children through The Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929, popularly known as the “Sarda Act.” This legislative attempt to redress any remnants of child marriages was subsequently repealed by The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. This 2006 Act declared such marriages to be voidable.

In Trinidad, the marriageable age also underwent some changes. As a matter of fact the legal and social status of the Hindu wedding did undergo some noteworthy transformation. Starting from 1845 and lasting for a century, the Hindu wedding was not recognised as legal. Children of such unions were considered illegitimate and naturally issues of legal inheritance became problematic.

Such blatant discrimination was soon to be addressed in the Hindu Marriage Act of 1945. This Act provided some reprieve, as well as some validation to the Hindu weddings in T&T. It provided for, inter alia, that girls can be married up to a minimum age of 14 and boys below 18 years with parental consent.

It is important that we do not look retrospectively at this age with a modern-day prejudice. At this point in Trinidad society, it should be noted that the majority of the immigrants who arrived on the Fatel Rozack were mostly under 30, the oldest person was 40 (First in Trinidad, Michael Anthony). Anyone over ten was considered to be no longer a child, and was put to work on the fields.

It is easy to see then that the child of ten, or 11 or 12, at that time, was expected to bear serious societal responsibilities. However, whist child labour might, in retrospect be something to be ashamed of, a similar parallel cannot be drawn with the Hindu marriage.

As outlined above, our scriptures have allowed post-pubescent marriages. That religious law was good then; it is good now. Biologically, a post-pubescent person is one who has achieved sexual maturity and is fertile and capable of biological reproduction. This was a biological fact then and it remains a fact now.

Today, in T&T, there is a misconception that early marriages are condoned and encouraged in the Hindu community. We regret the lack of substantial, updated data as pertains to Hindu girls and boys. According to the Central Statistical Office of 2000 Report, of the 1,503 Hindu marriages, out of a nationwide total of 3,673, only 15 girls were under 16 years of age, representing less than one per cent of all Hindu marriages.

It is difficult to see how this can be considered a prevalent social evil that must be addressed some two decades later, when we cannot ascertain whether, of the 328 Hindu marriages over the decade (2006-2016), there was an upward or downward trend over the said period. At any rate this is anyone’s guess without substantial data. It is our estimate that the Hindu community has altogether seen fewer and fewer under-18 marriages, as more Hindu boys and girls are prioritising education and career.

