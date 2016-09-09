Drowning troubles

Don’t let the movies fool you. Unlike popular portrayals and opinions, drowning takes place silently and rapidly.

Question: Who are more at-risk to drown?

Answer: Children, males and individuals with increased access to water. (World Health Organisation, 2016)

Recently, a number of drowning incidents took place in Trinidad where adults and children were victims. These disasters usually take place even when family and friends are on fun outings.

Did you know that there are some patterns of drowning by age group from which we can learn? For example, for infants, as expected, most take place in bathtubs and buckets of water. For young children (ages one to five for example), drowning commonly take place in home swimming pools as physical barriers between the pool and home were absent; and open gates between home and pool were present. The venues for drowning of young adults (eg, 15 to 19 years old) are usually rivers, oceans, ponds and lakes. In fact, just imagine that a whopping 90 per cent of such drowning took place just within 10 yards of safety!

To sum it up, for all drowning, the drowning sites are directly related to the availability. Given that we live on an island and we also have many rivers, availability is no real problem. We thus have to implement educational and preventative measures, even community-based ones to encourage water safety, injury prevention and CPR.

The following are some key recommendations to prevent drowning. They may sound simple and say, “Oh, I know this.” But many times we ignore to take these steps and then drowning occurs. It is a well-known fact that community activism often takes place after a tragic death or injury. Let us change this now! Let us take a pledge to play our part in the reduction of drowning in our families and communities.

• Do not allow toddlers close to bathrooms, buckets of water etc, without the supervision of adults;

• never allow children to swim unsupervised;

• children who are under four years of age and those are who older and are unable to swim must be clearly monitored by responsible adults;

• importantly, adults must be aware of their own as well as their children swimming limitations. Often adults themselves drown trying to save others;

• use appropriate barriers around pools and other water containing devices;

• it has become necessary to emphasise that all caregivers at home, school, community groups, etc, know CPR. This is life saving;

• ensure that there is immediate access to pool phones;

• teach all children how to access 999 or other emergency telephone numbers;

• teach all children safe conduct around water, when boating, canoeing, and jet and water skiing—quite popular water sport activities;

• the use of alcohol and other recreational drugs are inappropriate when swimming or engaging in water sports. It’s quite popular and possibly cultural for many people to consume such products and engage in swimming. This should be discouraged;

• use appropriate boating equipment as well as personal flotation devices at all times;

• boaters must understand both weather and water conditions;

• parents and guardians are urged to learn CPR as well as water safety training for rescue and resuscitation.

Source: emedicine.medscape.com

The WHO argues for effective policies and legislation to prevent drowning. For example, these interventions should deal with safe boating, shipping and ferry; building resilience to flooding and managing flood risks; better disaster preparedness and planning for land use; early warning systems; and the development of a national water safety strategy. To what extent do T&T and the other Caribbean countries have these in place?

Get certified training in First Aid, CPR, Fire Warden, OSH and a range of corporate security programmes by the Caribbean Institute for Security and Public Safety. Organisations and individuals can contact us now at 223-6999, 299-8635, info@caribbeansecurityinstitute.com or www.caribbeansecurityinstitute.com