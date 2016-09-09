MAN & CHILD: My parenting error

Kevin Baldeosingh

Most parenting books are rubbish. Nearly all of them are not based on rigorous research but are instead nothing more than the opinions, personal or cultural or both, of the authors. Most of the time, these books are written to fit the preconceptions and worries of parents—ie the need to keep children under control, or ensure they don’t embarrass parents in public, or take drugs and have sex when they become teenagers—so that the authors can get good sales.

In preparing for the birth of my daughter three years ago and, later, for my son a year ago, I searched for child-rearing books which had extensive research, whether in the fields of psychology, education, or comparative anthropology. I didn’t go looking for academic papers, since I am not an academic, but for books by scientists and journalists which summarised the best research and data.

Yet, with all that, I still presented misinformation in this column.

That misleading research had to do with parenting styles, which I have referred to several times and which regular readers may remember is divided into four types: (1) authoritative; (2) authoritarian; (3) indulgent; and (4) uninvolved. The last is self-explanatory; the third describes parents who are affectionate with their children but set no limits; the second refers to strict parents; and the first are parents who set rules and are warm with their children. The research shows that the children of (1) authoritative parents—have the best outcomes.

Except, it turns out, it doesn’t.

I never questioned this, because the four models were a staple in all the parenting books I so carefully chose. Even the authors of the 2015 book, Child Rearing Practices in the Caribbean, referred to “the authoritative parenting style—considered optimal for childhood development—in which parents display high levels of warmth and appropriate levels of control and set and enforce appropriate limits.”

This model was invented by American psychologist Diana Baumrind in 1967, who based the parenting styles on extensive observation of families. And yet, after all that work, Baumrind still couldn’t help but let her preconceived ideas of good parenting influence her interpretation of the data. Worse yet, it took more than a decade for another psychologist to review Baumrind’s research and realise that she had fudged. And, even then, the re-interpretation by Catherine Lewis, published in 1981, continues to be ignored by most parenting experts.

This may be because Lewis found that, contrary to Baumrind’s model, the children with best outcomes had parents who didn’t, in fact, favour the enforcement of control and limits. In fact, the best parents were those who didn’t set a high premium on discipline, but instead interacted with their children with warmth and used discussion in order to guide their children.

“Positive outcomes for the children of authoritative parents didn’t actually seem to be connected to the use of firm enforcement at all,” writes educator Alfie Kohn in his book Unconditional Parenting. “Kids whose parents were warm but not controlling did just as well as kids whose parents were both.”

This finding turned the whole concept of disciplining children on its head and Baumrind, who favours corporal punishment and argues that parents who don’t use power to make children obey them will be seen as indecisive, apparently couldn’t agree with her own observations. So she created the preconceived model of the authoritative parent. But it’s all nonsense.

Mea culpa, as the dead Romans used to say. From now on, I’ll be talking more about those parents whom Baumrind dismissed and who most parenting experts continue to ignore. For it is their children who are more likely to grow up well-adjusted and curious, without having to be controlled or disciplined in the traditional and ineffective ways favoured by most Trinbagonians.