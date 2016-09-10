Rallying an anxious nation

Ryan Hadeed

On January 15, 1975, in an address to a joint session of their congress, Gerald Ford became the first and thus far the only US President to report, “The state of the Union is not good.” He explained that many of its citizens were out of work, with recession and inflation eroding the finances of many more. It’s a statement that, if spoken today, could easily describe T&T’s current situation.

Wednesday marked the first anniversary of Prime Minister Rowley’s term in office, which was coincidentally one week after we celebrated our 54th year of Independence. The last time he appeared before the nation to deliver a televised statement was towards the end of 2015 when he spoke candidly about the ‘rainy days’ that lay ahead. Fast-forward to eight months later and there are few accomplishments his administration can boast about; a disconcerting reality considering that his road to electoral victory was paved with claims that the PNM under his leadership would solve our problems. Now he is faced with the difficult task of rallying an anxious population that knows all too well that things are ‘not good’ and has little faith that his government is capable of turning things around.

Our collective frustration over the state that the country is in, with the economic slump and recent spike in violent crimes, is taking a toll on the nation’s confidence and pride. We are left wondering if our representatives, now sitting high in their ‘ivory towers’, have become disconnected from the needs and concerns of the very people who put them there in the first place. Is the inability to solve these ongoing crises just a reflection of their contempt for the masses? Many of the men and women who sit in the hallowed chamber of Parliament are career politicians, enjoying the comforts of a safe seat and the sizeable salary and the allowances that go along with it. In their own defence, they would say that to debate on matters of state is important and thus their compensation and protection are duly earned. But what of those folks working every day in offices, shops and fields, striving to provide for themselves and their families; are they not due fair compensation and protection as well?

While I have no illusions that national service is a stressful job, the undertaking of civic responsibility is a personal choice. It is a labour where gratitude and compliments will be in short supply while demands and criticism are always aplenty. But though our leaders are supposedly answerable to the electorate, there is seldom any meaningful consultation. And it's times like these when we would all like to have the opportunity to meet and talk some sense into them.

So if there’s any chance that the Prime Minister is reading these words, my comments to him would be as follows. “Sir, I do not envy the position that you and your government find yourselves in. To say that you inherited a mess is an understatement, but you will get no sympathy from me. You’ve dedicated your life to be a servant of the public trust, so you know what’s expected of you. In case you needed a reminder, the PNM won the last election. It’s time to stop the campaign posturing and start tending to the affairs of the country. I can’t say that you’ve impressed me thus far, and I believe that to be the prevailing sentiment amongst most of the population. There’s been enough arrogance from you, your cabinet members, and your fellow MPs. Solutions are needed now more than ever, but instead we are getting the same ‘ole talk’ and ‘mamaguy’. Blaming the former administration has gone on long enough; stop this trivial nonsense and do what needs to be done!”

Speaking of which, just in case the leader of the Opposition is reading, I have some words for her as well. “Madam, in case YOU also need to be reminded, your UNC-led government lost the election. I suggest you stop wasting the court’s time with a frivolous legal challenge over the election results and do your duty as leader of the opposition bench, which, as you should know, is a vital part of a functioning democracy. Your claim of being a ‘government in waiting’ is comedic self-indulgent drivel—you had your chance and failed, succumbing to the same corruption that you vehemently swore to resist. You rode a wave of optimism in coming to power in 2010. You had a chance to change our socio-political culture. But you didn’t. Now there you are, waiting and watching, looking for every and any moment to criticise your opponent. If you are motivated solely by the desire to return to the governing side of the Parliament, then you are not worthy to lead us. An irony in all of this is that, as the first female prime minister, you proved yourself as equally inept as your male predecessors. Congratulations.”

From now on, when referring to our politicians, I will no longer use the titles attached to their office. As far as I am concerned their actions and inactions have proven that they are undeserving of being called ‘honourable’. Remember, the genius of democratic process means that they were ‘selected’, so they haven’t earned our respect. Perhaps the time has come for us to stop hoping for better from them, for if the state of our Republic is ‘not good’ it may be because our politicians are just ‘not good’ either.