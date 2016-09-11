A crime on war

Kevin Baldeosingh

Everybody seems to agree that the Government and the Opposition should work together to fight crime. And everybody seems to forget that the only reason the Government needs to work with the Opposition is to abrogate the rights of citizens.

This is an incontrovertible fact. There is no crime-fighting measure for which the Government needs Opposition support. Whether it is providing more equipment to police officers, introducing new policy initiatives or changing managerial systems, the Keith Rowley administration need not consult the Opposition in any way. Even in respect to passing new laws, the Government usually requires only a simple majority. The only exception will be legislation which removes citizens’ constitutional rights, which requires a special majority.

Politicians, of course, are generally in favour of any measure which limits the rights of citizens, since any such abrogation increases the power of politicians. This is also why politicians in office sometimes include a sunset clause on such acts of Parliament: because they don’t want their opponents using the same powers to look effective when they get into Government (or using the law against the politicians who passed it when they were in office). That is how the United National Congress could without a blush have refused to extend the Bail Act amendment that they themselves had passed. And the majority of voting citizens have the same attitude, since they will criticise the same actions they praised when their party did it.

It is because of such partisan political agendas that crime-fighting policies are usually described with military metaphors. We hear about the “war on crime” and how the “battle is being won” and “strategic initiatives.” Yet the war paradigm helps ensure that initiatives to reduce crime remain ineffectual. This is because the paradigm (or narrative) adopted by policymakers often determines which measures seem plausible and politically pragmatic.

The war mindset misrepresents crime reduction, first of all, by categorising criminals as “the enemy”—ie, a group foreign to the mores and institutions of the society. This perspective means that consideration is hardly ever given to changing those values or institutions, hence the reason that prayer and punishment are the most popular “solutions” proffered, not only by average citizens but even by Police Service leaders themselves. This paradigm also causes too much emphasis to be placed on detection, whereas societies with low crime rates focus on prevention. Most importantly, describing crime in war terms arouses fear which, as in actual war, persuades citizens to accept removal of their rights. This paradigm is preferred by commentators who praise authoritarian regimes, such as Cuba or Iran. But a militaristic approach to crime does not work: the effects are short-term at best, or the State’s agents replace the criminals.

Developed societies which have actually succeeded in containing crime utilise other paradigms. One of the most popular approaches is the epidemiological model, which views crime as a disease like smallpox or Aids. As with biological disease, crime is treated as though there is a small core of carriers (the criminals or gangs) who infect (attack) the mostly healthy body and have to be contained (patrols) or removed (imprisonment/execution). The epidemiological model is flexible enough accommodate both militaristic and social policy solutions.

A newer crime-fighting model comes from the field of behavioural economics, which assumes that human beings are rational agents who respond to incentives. In this model, crime reduction relies on removing incentives or putting other incentives in place. Because behavioural economics incorporates social psychology, it takes into account unintended consequences, like Scared Straight programmes causing more juvenile delinquency or handouts for single mothers increasing their pregnancy rates, or state funds for criminals exacerbating crime.

In our context, the economics model may be particularly relevant, since the spike in the homicide rate occurred very suddenly in 2003, when it went from 10 per 100,000 people to a whopping 30 per 100,000 people. A crucial question, then, is what changed in 2003? While many factors may have come into play due to the drastic increase in energy revenues, a key development in my opinion was the decision by late former prime minister Patrick Manning to channel URP funds through “community leaders.”

Interestingly, that policy may actually have started under the Basdeo Panday administration in 1997 with then-Works Minister Sadiq Baksh, and Manning just decided to continue it. But the policy didn’t lead to any drastic increase in murders until six years later, when the URP budget went from tens of millions to $300 million per annum: more than sufficient incentive for murder. So, between 2003 and 2010, more than two thousand young black men were killed in these gang rivalries.

If this is the policy background (and I am not insisting it is) and if the economics model is applicable, then reducing the homicide rate means reducing URP funding. But nobody seems to be mentioning this—even President Anthony Carmona, who first raised this argument when he was a High Court judge, but who now only talks about his prayers to God to inspire the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a history textbook.