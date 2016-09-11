Not too late for Tripartite talks

The inability and or unwillingness of the Government to forge consensus at the Tripartite Committee on financial and industrial issues is a shortcoming that can work against the society as the ship of state approaches the “rapids”, to use the image of Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

So too, it has been a great disappointment to many, and not only supporters of the Government, that the Government, with full access to information, has not, as far as is known, been able to pass incriminating documentation to the security services for investigation into campaign allegations of mass corruption and nepotism engaged in by Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her People’s Partnership/United National Congress government 2010-2015.

The Government showed great insight by initiating the tripartite forum to engage with private employers and workers’ representatives as a means of responding to expected difficulties in the economy and in employer-employee relations.

Fizzing amongst the industrial and economic problems are retrenchment in large, medium-sized and small enterprises, many of them going bust with owners frightened of losing all; massive outstanding debts to public sector workers owed by a government short on cash to make payments; and employees desperate to hang on to their jobs, at the same time that they avoid cuts to salaries which are three to four years behind the times.

As conceived of, the move by the Government, employers and workers to signal the need for a functioning tripartite forum is for the social and economic partners to recognise that the difficulties are national in nature, that if not amicably resolved, the negative impacts will be felt by all in the society with potentially dire economic and financial consequences.

In the circumstances, the only way to counter the worst effects of industrial conflict and economic hardship is for ongoing, national dialogue and consensus.

Among the matters that should already have been contemplated with preliminary agreements reached among the partners is an approach to meeting demands for increased wages; adjustment to lower profits for corporations and where possible, restraints on price increases; higher levels of productivity by workers; enhanced management systems and greater use of technology to increase production; the rotation of work schedules; retraining and retooling of workers; a reduction, even elimination of industrial conflict and the angry and unproductive shouting of government, labour and business across the negotiating table and on the streets.

It is not that the tripartite route will completely eliminate the possibility of brawling on the plant and in the squares of protests, but coming together to successfully tackle the problems of the economy and society is surely a far superior option than allowing for an escalation of conflict with none of the partners yielding ground; none understanding the predicament of the other, and in the end industrial war breaks loose and compounds all of the economic, social and even national security problems.

There is little public information as to what are the logjams in the tripartite talks; but resolving the problems through discussion and agreement can prevent an escalation in costs and conflict. It is not too late to conclude on the talks. Remember 1990?

No fewer than the last four general elections have been decided in part on allegations of corruption against incumbent governments. In 2010 and 2015 the allegations of corruption reached a crescendo. However, not one government minister, opposition MP, public official, relative and friend of those close to the power has been hauled before the courts, convicted and jailed for offences against the State and people.

The platform campaigners of the PNM in 2015 made direct and indirect allegations that hundreds of millions had been stolen by politicians and officials and hundreds of millions more were squandered, misappropriated by the PP/UNC government. For those who had pillaged the Treasury, PNM campaigners promised “jail”.

Twelve months later, the most that has emerged have been a few vague hints and threats of exposure by government ministers, inclusive of the Attorney General, and by a few state boards about graft and corruption in the enterprise.

Those who were horrified and disgusted by the allegations of corruption and nepotism of public funds by the political directorate, their friends and family are surely feeling let down by alleged wrongdoers not being made to pay for their reported misdeeds.

Was it all empty rhetoric and political hype by yet another group of politicians seeking election to office through the raising of unfounded allegations of corruption? As stated above, and lest the present UNC politicians begin to say “we told you so,” they are guilty of same; remember their 2010 campaign against the Patrick Manning administration? It was founded almost exclusively on allegations of corruption.

Yet having spent five years in office, the PP/UNC was not able to release the goods on even one former PNM minister or state official; instead they had to cope with allegations against several of their cabinet ministers and state officials.

Has this been all a massive hoax perpetrated on the electorate by successive opposition parties as a means of gaining office and access to the Treasury?

If there is a plus for Prime Minister Rowley and his government it is that so far, and as a means of guarding national assets we should all “knock wood,” minus a few minor wrong moves, allegations of corruption have not surfaced over the last 12 months. That can be a significant plus for Prime Minister Rowley’s government.