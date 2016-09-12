National security—putting 2016 behind us

Introduction

The nation’s security should be secured. Yet the debate over national security seems to be both intensifying and broadening. The problem appears not only in the difficulty of finding a winning strategy in the long war against violent acts, gang warfare and homicides, not dismissing terrorism, but having to face economic constraints that loom large in the public debate.

In addition, the global financial crisis and recession have highlighted the trade-off between spending to protect against internal and external threats and spending to provide jobs and income for citizens at home.

Policies for economic growth and issues such as unemployment have been viewed as domestic problems largely separate from considerations of national security. The world, however, has changed.

The long-term efficacy of a national security strategy, however, depends greatly on the ability of a country to provide for it through an ever-growing and innovative economy. National security depends also on soft power, the ability of a country to generate and use its economic power and to project its national values.

This, in turn, depends on long-term factors that contribute to economic growth and increase the total resource base available not only for defence but to provide economic security in the form of income and business opportunities for individuals. Economic growth depends on building human capital.

This has to be the underpinning of the decision makers in national security, and inclusive of the members of the National Security Council.

Recommendations

The Ministry of National Security must seek to adopt a national security strategy, one that prioritises the common security risks and threats which we face and are likely to face, and advances an integrated and cohesive security framework to confront these challenges. The strategy, therefore, will guide the co-ordinated internal and external policies adopted by the lead national security agencies within the meaning of their respective legal frameworks.

There must be clear cut goals and objectives that speak to and aim to mitigate and manage the security risks and threats to both T&T and by extension the region. A Security Gap Analysis and a National RTVA (Risk Threat and Vulnerability Assessment) must be conducted.

Each of these goals must build on important steps already taken, address specific security gaps, and set out strategic lines of action that guide the types of activities to be carried out in order to achieve the overarching objective.

The approach must be holistic, inter-agency, inter-ministerial and collaborative. It must be a whole of government approach.

The national security strategy has to be grounded in the principles and values of democracy, freedom, justice, prosperity, respect for and promotion of human rights and good governance, and must be aimed at significantly improving citizen’s security by creating a safe, just and free Community and improving the economic viability of our beloved country.

Inclusive in these clear-cut goals should be a rigorous approach to intensify all efforts in targeting and formulating practical initiatives to address the dismantling of gangs; reduce serious violence and crimes; reduce the homicide/murder rate; and provide technical assistance to help build capacity to investigate white-collar crimes.

Terrorism and Organised Crime must head the list of these target objectives.

There must be included in this strategy the intention to build resilience; To cease with immediate effect the acceptance of mediocrity; To promote and encourage by visible practice, accountability across the board in Ministry of National Security.

This accountability must be measured against the backdrop of performance and success factors;

The resources, tactics and mission-based initiatives must link to accountability and all must be monitored and measured over strict timelines and achievables;

There must be a robust drive to build and develop a reliable and well established Public Awareness Programme or platform. One that will not compromise accuracy for speed. The citizenry needs to be kept informed and aware of national security-related developments and there must be a linkage, be it technologically inclined or via a managed ICT system that can afford and promote this initiative.

The new approach is not limited to these outlined strategies, however; this cannot be accomplished by one ministry and one minister. Contrary to popular belief and recent additions to

Ministry of National Security, the Ministry is still run by one minister.

To successfully take a hold on National Security and National Defence, there has to be a two-ministry plan. A Ministry of Defence that speaks to the National Defence of the country and the protection of our critical infrastructure. A Ministry of Homeland security, that speaks to the Security and Safety of the country and its interior/homeland.

Conclusion

The Diagnostics phase is now completed. The interventions have to be exercised with immediate effect, to allow the strategists, the subject matter experts, the advisers and the individual agency teams to implement. The implementation stage is integral to the progressive development of any Ministry of National Security strategy.

Otherwise, as we are fearful to perceive, based on the lack of progress, that the Ministry of National Security may have cornered themselves in the Diagnostic cycle and clearly seem unable to move on/progress onto the other two crucial stages.