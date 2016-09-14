‘Pregnant, postpartum women should be screened for depression’

Prof Gerard Hutchinson

Post-partum depression is a common and potentially serious health problem, with adverse consequences for the mother’s health and functioning, and the psychological health of the partner. It can negatively affect all of the mother’s relationships and most significantly, the cognitive and social development of the infant.

Postpartum depression should be distinguished from the more-commonly-occurring postpartum blues. Postpartum blues is a condition that affects 40 per cent to 85 per cent of women in the first three to five days after delivery. The symptoms include depressed mood, irritability, anxiety, confusion, crying spells, mood instability, disturbances in sleep and appetite. These symptoms typically resolve on their own within 24 to 72 hours.

Postpartum depression includes all symptoms of depression. These symptoms must be present for more than two weeks postpartum to distinguish them from postpartum blues. Diagnosis requires that the patient experiences either depressed mood or loss of interest and pleasure in things (anhedonia) most of the day, nearly every day, for at least two weeks. This loss of interest includes taking care of her baby. Additionally, at least four of the following symptoms must be present: difficulty concentrating or making decisions, agitation or lethargy, easy and continuous tiredness, changes in appetite and/or sleep, recurrent thoughts of death or suicide, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, especially focusing on failure at motherhood, excessive anxiety and frequently focusing on the child’s health.

The World Health Organization estimates that 10-20 per cent of women experience this condition. In Trinidad, two studies at Mt Hope Women’s Hospital have found rates of 25 per cent at six weeks postpartum. This means that one in four women have these symptoms. This combination of a high prevalence rate, extended duration of symptoms and a marked adverse effect on health status means that postpartum depression imposes a considerable clinical, social and economic burden on the population, which is further exacerbated by low levels of case recognition, treatment and public awareness.

The development of postpartum depression has been found to be associated with unwanted and difficult pregnancies, relationship problems with the father of the baby, and lower socioeconomic and education levels. The strongest predictors though are a previous history of depression, having depression during the pregnancy and the absence of social support. The onset of depression in women is often associated with changes in their estrogen blood levels. This occurs when they are premenstrual, postpartum and peri-menopausal.

Maternal post partum depression has been associated with an increased risk of babies developing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; conduct disorders; poor brain (cognitive) function and clinical anxiety. There is sometimes a permanent decrease in attachment or bonding between mother and baby leading to behavioural problems in the child.

The high rate of postpartum depression may be a factor in the problems of crime and violence among our young people. In addition, stress and depression during the pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight and prematurity.

The maternal mortality rate (death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy) in T&T has risen from 46 per 100,000 to 84 per 100,000 over the 2010-2015 period. Further, Trinidad has the one of the highest completed suicide rates in the English-speaking Caribbean (second to Guyana). In addition, females are three times as likely to attempt suicide in Trinidad.

Mothers who are diagnosed with depression can be offered effective treatments including psychotherapy and medication which is successful in treating most cases. Therefore it is recommended that all pregnant and post partum women be screened for depression.

Pregnancy is a time when women are in contact with many healthcare professionals and serves as an excellent opportunity to screen for mental health illness.

Midwives and obstetricians attend with most if not all pregnancies and should serve as the first health professionals to detect mothers with mental health problems in pregnancy. I would recommend that all women be screened early during their pregnancy and within six weeks after delivery. Mothers who have mild to moderate depression should be referred to their nearest mental health clinic.

There are health centres all over the country that have mental health clinics on particular days, eg Chaguanas, Tacarigua, Petit Valley, Pleasantville health centres. There are also mental health wellness clinics on Pembroke St, Port-of-Spain and on the Eastern Main Road in Barataria.

There are psychiatry units and services in the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, the San Fernando General Hospital and the Scarborough General Hospital. There should, however, be dedicated mental health services for mothers during pregnancy and after delivery.

The focus should be on non-pharmacological management (ie psychotherapy) in mild to moderate depression to minimise the risk of birth defects antepartum and exposure to medication via lactation in the postpartum period.

However, in severe depression where suicide in the mother and death of the baby may be possible, medication use and hospitalisation may be inevitable. There are antidepressant medications that are safe in pregnancy and in the postpartum period even when the mother is breastfeeding.