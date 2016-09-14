Writing in the NY Times in May 2014, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman took a hard look at his discipline. The behaviour which had led the US and world economies into crisis in 2008, were, he wrote, “aided and abetted by the…willingness of some economists to come up with analyses that tell powerful people what they want to hear.”

Too familiar, unfortunately, and not just in the US. He concluded: “Most of the waste and suffering that have afflicted Western economies these past five years was unnecessary. We have, all along, had the knowledge and the tools to restore full employment. But policy makers just keep finding reasons not to do the right thing.”

More cynically, a handful of ideologues had manipulated and crashed the world economy to enrich their clients, the rich, at the expense of everyone else. They were helped by the greed of key players, and the complicity of academics and regulators. Many people saw it happening and spoke out, but were ignored, even reviled. (See the movie The Big Short.)

The T&T situation is identical. I call the phenomenon the “Basket Economy” aka the “taking basket” economy, directed on prescriptions delivered from toady experts and rumshop correspondents which run from technically dubious to outright scams, but all designed to enrich those in power.

A good illustration of how such a narrative can be entrenched to a nation’s detriment is an article in the Economist on August 26, 2006, about Trinidad’s “boom.” It painted a rosy picture, replete with bluffer’s guide pronouncements, like “statist policies of Marxist historian Eric Williams” and the economy’s growing at “Chinese rates.” It glowingly described and endorsed economic expansion, the rapid rail and free tertiary education. Its piece de resistance was a photograph of a child in a carnival costume, with the caption “the future is a free education.”

This article was in an authoritative global publication. To wit, if it’s in the Economist, it must be true, right? Spend on! An advertorial was subsequently purchased by the T&T government in that venerable publication. But it was wrong. The article’s facts and conclusions ran counter to what anyone familiar with T&T’s post-independence economics knew: this had happened before. It was a spending and tiefing binge controlled by a crazy man, and could only end one way: Splat!

(I exchanged letters with an Economist editor, Michael Reid, asking why they hired a correspondent whose expertise was about equal to tourist guidebook. Long story short, he threatened to sue. My email address is on this, the Economist’s attorneys can use it.)

But back to economics. With due regard for Terrence Farrell, whose competence and integrity are beyond reproach, many people who make decisions for our economy do so on bases other than common sense, reality and economic knowledge. One reason is the political blame game. Addressing the nation last Sunday night, the Prime Minister blamed the present crisis as a result of the “chaos created by the previous administration” and the “need to put T&T back on a road to growth, development and social peace.” The last administration is not innocent. But 2001-2010 was the PNM’s Caligula decade.

But enough of the obvious. What about solutions? Lloyd Best (with Kari Levitt), spent years modeling the Plantation Economy, trying to derive an outline which actually described our reality, not to fit into Euro-American text book models. Of course, he was ignored, and the economic dogma and practice which evolved post-independence was a mix of Washington consensus political economy and party financier political exigency.

This complex has had consequences throughout the economy and society. In terms of culture, the main one is the “monetising of culture” proposal, which has it that Carnival generates positive economic and social returns. I’ve wasted enough time on this and will say only that it’s been proven to be dotishness. But the notion has that “culture” can generate economic value has become conventional wisdom. It has led to much resources diverted to endeavours (like fashion, creative industries) which will never succeed. (It has also stifled cultural endeavour which can build and sustain a society, but that’s another column.)

Can anything be done about the basket economy? The cure begins with understanding that Economics is not a rational science. Gary Becker won the Nobel Prize in 1992 for suggesting just that, in his theory of Homo Economicus, an economic subject who made rational choices. Reactionaries and rich folks loved it: if you’re poor, it’s because of your choices.

However, a decade later (2001), George Akerlof won the same prize (with Joseph Stiglitz and Michael Spence) for his work in identity economics. Apparently economic actors are not “rational.” At the core of economic activity is emotional illogic, wielded by manipulable and manipulative beings influenced by identity among other things. This insight is perfectly applicable to T&T’s reality. The most critical deficiency in our economic bumbling is the distrust in the system and the mistrust among economic actors. Apropos, undergraduate economics has a fiscal policy option called “moral suasion.” It involves the Government asking the individuals and institutions to change economic behaviour (like buying less foreign goods) for the national good. But as that plea is made, it spurs opposite behaviour: there’s hoarding, flight of capital, profiteering and every man for himself.

So the solution for our woes is this: before economics can function, human faith and confidence in the system, and each other, must be created. As Krugman said, our suffering can be easily avoided; we have what we need to save ourselves, but keep finding reasons to do the exact opposite, usually to maintain political power.