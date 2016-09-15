Local traditions

The Hindu Marriage Act—Part 3

There is a misguided notion in some circles as to what is an arranged marriage. An arranged marriage is entirely different from a forced marriage. As we will see, it is where two people, in conformity with their cultural expectations, agree to marry each other following discussions between their respective families. Both families take a leading role in arranging the marriage but the choice whether to solemnise the arrangement remains with the “spouses” and can be exercised at any time.

Since a marriage represents not only the bringing together of two people, but the bringing together of two families, it would naturally see the involvement of the family members in its arrangement, subject to the marriage partners expressing a likeness for each other, and being desirous of getting married in the first place. Such an arrangement, however, is not one in which a contract is signed on behalf of a potential bride and she has no say in the matter.

In fact, the “arrangement” includes: a meeting in which the families of the parties become formally introduced, and the appointment of a wedding date, after consultation with two pundits (spiritual head), each one representing one wedding party. This meeting is in many cases, preceded by a reading on astrological compatibility and considerations as well. This is known as the “reading of the patra.”

The venue of the wedding is usually the bride’s home, or a venue chosen by her. The parents of the bride are the major hosts to all guests from both sides. The wedding revolves around the two families, and as such, there are two pundits who officiate at the ceremony.

It is the case that the pundit belonging to the family of the bride, takes the lead in officiating and ensuring that all rites are properly done. This is obviously because he represents the interests of the bride above everything else. In fact, he is charged with the legal obligation of registering the wedding according to the Hindu Marriage Act.

The signing of the Hindu Marriage Register includes witnesses from both the bride’s and the groom’s parties. It is clear that inherent in these traditions are in-built checks and balances ensuring that there is no room for coercion, exploitation and/or abuse.

The steps in the Hindu wedding are very detailed. However we wish to highlight a few of these which clearly establish (1) the importance of the role of the parents and other family members; and (2) the bride as an empowered partner in this ceremony.

The very beginning of the wedding ceremony entails an elaborate welcome ceremony, known as the “Aagwani.” A party consisting of the father and other male members of the bride’s family go out on the road to greet and welcome the groom’s party. Then the mother of the bride, along with five married women, goes out to meet the groom and dole out affection to him and his entourage. Arti, the waving of the lighted deya is performed and then he is taken to an area where the ceremony is to be performed.

This is not a social nicety. It is known as “parchay” and it is an embedded Hindu tradition. Perhaps the most significant part of the Hindu wedding is the Kanya Daan ceremony. The father’s hands are supported by those of the mother’s; together they hold the daughter’s hands, and after appropriate mantras by the pundits, they place them into the hands of the groom. It is the gifting away of the daughter by the parents, to the groom for the purposes of bringing up children and to observe the tenets of the Hindu faith.

It represents the highest gift a Hindu father can undertake. It represents the transfer of the father’s protection and support to the groom. This is the most unambiguous indication that the Hindu marriage is meant to include families. The importance of this valuable tradition becomes immediately pertinent when the marriage involves teenagers who may be in need of parental support, not only for themselves but also for their offspring.

The groom asks for five conditions to be fulfilled by his bride, all tantamount to a true partnership for the undertaking of religious and social obligations. Whilst she is free to refuse, she only agrees to this, provided that her own seven conditions (beneficial to her and her family) be fulfilled. These are known as the Hindu marriage vows.

This clearly evinces that she has bargaining power of her own accord. This ceremony entails inter alia an oral commitment between the families to support the marriage of the intended man and woman. The rituals and traditions provide the social and religious framework of Hindu marriages.

Thus far, many quarters have called for amendment of the Hindu Marriage Act in one form or the other. But they have all done so without any empirical basis. But to date, we are not in receipt of any evidence to support their rants. The media have generally represented local Hindu culture as being patriarchal and of old logic. Nothing is further from the truth.

• Next week, Part 4