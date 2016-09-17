Addressing the economic crisis

The Prime Minister’s address to the nation had the feel of a knee jerk reaction to smouldering public anxieties. Public opinion on his speech was processed through the usual PNM, UNC filters. Our desperate circumstances, though, demand a commodity even scarcer than foreign exchange: objectivity.

There are those convinced the economy has been stabilised because the nation hasn’t collapsed into anarchy and, to date, there are no verifiable reports of cannibalism. This sets the performance bar extraordinarily low for any government.

Once again, Dr Rowley dedicated a lot of time to heaping our dire economic straits on the sins of the previous administration. Fair enough. But if you hired a plumber to fix a long standing leak at your home and he committed most of his time to prattling on about the rubbish work of your previous plumber, for how long would you retain his services before the water reaches your knees?

This government has been in office for one year. Despite Dr Rowley’s lamentation of apparent inexperience among his charges, this is not a cabinet comprised entirely of new comers. Our inexorable slide, lubricated by a free fall in oil prices, manifested as far back as 2014 with cuts to government ministries. With both experience in government and a foreshadowing of what was to come, most right thinking citizens expected that a PNM government would have hit the ground running with a plan to shore up evaporating foreign exchange reserves.

The government is beating its chest over staunching the profligate expenditure of the previous administration; full marks there. But saving money doesn’t earn money, it is merely a stay of execution. Put another way, if the energy company where you worked cut back production and sent you home, your first reaction would be to reorder expenditure; no takeout, only home-cooked meals and such. That’s day one. On the second day you begin an aggressive job search because the bills keep coming even though your salary is gone.

Dr Rowley’s optimism of increased natural gas supply in 2017 as a result of an incentivised environment, while encouraging, simply isn’t enough. It would have been more reassuring had the Prime Minister spelt out concrete plans to develop revenue streams outside of the energy sector.

Diversification has existed in talk form for more than 20 years now. This column, and others far more qualified and impassioned, have worn out that rug. Economic diversification won’t sprout overnight results but it must start immediately if future generations are to have any hope in this country.

Dr Rowley’s address also alluded to infrastructural projects with specific reference to the Valencia to Toco highway. One vexing question is, how does this highway fit into a master plan to restructure the economy?

Every nation needs serviceable infrastructure. It stimulates employment (albeit ephemeral), improves transportation and when complete, might even inspire the odd grocery, hardware or parlour along highway margins. In the context of limited state resources which must be apportioned wisely, it isn’t clear how the Valencia to Toco highway will meet our most pressing need; adding to our foreign reserves.

If the highway were mooted in the context of, for example, public/private partnerships formed around proposed investments it might read as more logical. If discussions were centred on infrastructure to support revitalised agricultural estates and agro processing industries or ecotourism lodges on the east coast, talk of a highway might be easier to digest. This may very well be part of the vision, but if it is, why hide your light under a bushel? The country needs specifics on what the Government is doing to reform the economy to make our non-energy sectors more export-driven.

Dr Rowley, in his address, also touched on the idea of harnessing our human capital. In a stirring appeal, he exhorted all citizens to do their part in seeing this country through our economic crisis. Rallying the people is always a nice sentiment but what exactly are we rallying around?

There are many ordinary individuals in this country who are innovating in tourism, agriculture, creative niche products, IT, you name it. These determined folks, unlike many larger corporate entities and imported franchise flunkies, aren’t content to simply squat and gobble up the recurrent expenditure the Government funnels through the public service.

Several entrepreneurs are actively seeking out foreign markets for their products, services and talents. They are the ones who look to the state, not as an investor, but a facilitator. Many small and medium enterprises simply need the state to provide the right environment (not handouts) for them to flourish, creating employment and contributing to the economic reform we so desperately need. At the moment, that environment simply doesn’t exist.

After one year in office, the public ought to have seen glimmers of inventive solutions for our trying times. We should already know of the Government’s vision to put the resourcefulness of our people to the challenge of sustainable economic growth. After one year at the helm, this vision remains worryingly opaque.