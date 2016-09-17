End freeness, corruption

Mickela Panday

On Friday, September 30, Finance Minister Colm Imbert will present his second budget since the PNM formed government just over a year ago. Whilst the nation waits with bated breath, one thing our leaders appear to agree upon is that the supply of our familiar and reliable sources of income and foreign exchange, natural gas and oil is dwindling, and revenue is falling because of low prices which are fixed externally.

That being the case, to move from the crisis in which we find ourselves onto the path to recovery and prosperity would require not merely economic innovativeness, but an all-out assault on institutional collapse and corruption, waste and mismanagement. These things must be done together. Past economic good fortune did not translate into increased institutional capital, public confidence, reduced crime and less corruption, as it should have.

Innovation is required more than ever to diversify our economy, ensure foreign exchange earnings meet domestic demand, service our increasing debt without using up our savings in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, and maintain employment in both the public and private sector.

It is not enough as telegraphed by the suggestion in the Guardian article of Thursday, September 15, that the Government intends to increase taxes on alcohol and tobacco and other “luxury” items (a standard global practice), reintroduce the infamous Property Tax presumably to pay it into the Treasury, and impose a tax on online shopping so as to reduce the gap between expenditure and income. That’s not good enough in these critical times. What exactly has the heralded Economic Advisory Board come up with? What is the economic plan?

It is widely expected that the budget will be smaller than the $60 billion plus blown annually by the discredited PP government, which immediately suggests that cuts aplenty are coming, but the feeling is that the Government is simply increasing certain types of revenue in the expectation that eventually everything will settle in the energy sector and we can one day blow another boom.

It will be difficult for the Government to increase personal income and corporation tax because that will hit home hard with the middle class, particularly the public service (always the target of NAR-type policies), and will anger the business community. But at the same time, should the Government not tax those who profiteer and are guilty of unfair practices and benefit from them?

On the other end of the spectrum, what is the Government going to cut, and from whom? The answer is critical given the last government, in a botched attempt to create a cult of personality, without regard for economic reality or common sense, simply increased expenditure and handouts which created a culture of freeness, hoping that that would ensure political ascendancy and re-election. Are they going to continue on the path of the PP who oversaw increased corruption, waste, mismanagement, expenditure of billions on freeness, and the unfair enrichment of its members in plain sight?

No, the PNM in power must bite the bullet and produce an economic plan than can create a sustainable economy no longer dependent on energy and which will, in the long-term ensure that our people can enjoy comfortable happy lives. In this regard, the Prime Minister’s address to the nation was unsatisfactory: all gloom but no assurance of a better future.

People are not fooled by extravagant spending without real results. If cuts are coming, cut the fat, ie, unsustainable handouts that create a culture of no future but dependency, which may be helpful for insular political purposes but are unproductive in the long-term and, at the same time, invest in training and education. Fashion, movies, television may all be glamorous, but in reality are not economically viable at this time. That is not to suggest that the arts and Carnival are not important but stop selling them as the saviours of our economy. That is pie in the sky.

Our country is blessed with great natural resources and clever innovative people. Let those people come forward and create an ideas and skills bank and use it. Provide incentives for alternative energy, agriculture and tourism, including eco-tourism. And get serious about corruption. Get back the millions, nay billions, stolen from the public purse in the last five years by way of kickbacks. This Government has been pathetic in this regard despite its campaign rhetoric.

The economy can be managed, and the country saved, but those in power have to have the political will to do so. Perhaps successive Governments need to stop making decisions based on party politics and do what is best for the country and its people. After all, as we witnessed on September 7 last year, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”