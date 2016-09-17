MAN & CHILD: Democracy at home

Kevin Baldeosingh

Everyone who becomes a parent knows that they have to make drastic changes in their lifestyle and habits. And for many parents, especially fathers, the hardest change is to stop cussing when driving.

I started refraining the day I carried my daughter Jinaki home from the hospital, because infants learn words long before they start speaking and I needed lots of practice. Three years later I am still practising. Curiously, though, although Jinaki passed through the stage of repeating words, she never said any of the curses she must have heard me utter when getting a bad drive from one of the many fools on the nation’s roads. The only explanation I can come up with is that those words were said in a tone of voice which signalled, somehow, that she shouldn’t repeat them.

I’m not so sanguine that my 16-month-old son Kyle will do the same, though. Not only is he repeating everything he hears, but he does so with an enthusiasm his sister never displayed. Last week, I was changing his diaper in the spare bedroom and, as you have to do with boys more than girls, I opened it and waited to see if he would pee before I removed it completely. However, the little wretch waited until I leaned over to throw the diaper into the bin and then started spraying the bed. “Oh boy,” I said, grabbing some Bounty. And there went my son: “Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy” and then, “oh Jesus!” Now it’s not that I have anything against obscenities per se. While I don’t want my children using swear words when small, that’s mainly because they won’t use them meaningfully and it will indicate a failure on our part to socialise them properly. By the same token, if they don’t start using curse words when they’re teenagers, I’ll also consider this a failure of socialisation. After all, taboo words exist in societies because there are things which people don’t want to talk about which need to be talked about. So the other day my wife put Kyle down in the kitchen and told him not to pull the cupboard drawer, which he likes to do. He looked at her and said, “How about, instead?” This is a phrase he approximated from my sister, with whom we have been negotiating since she started speaking in sentences. When we suggest a course of action to Jinaki which she doesn’t want to follow, she will say, “How about...” followed by “instead.”

Our intention is to create a democratic family environment, within which the children’s voices are heard just like the adults and where conflicts are negotiated to make decisions satisfactory (or least unsatisfactory) to both parents and children. Psychologist Thomas Gordon writes in his book Teaching Children Self Discipline, “Non-authoritarian non-punitive families produce healthier and more effective children.”

But of course this approach flies in the face of our society’s preferred parenting culture, which is essentially authoritarian. But numerous studies in numerous cultures show that authoritarian parenting is more likely to produce aggressive, disobedient and unintelligent adults than any other parenting style. And, if you don’t believe in such research, just look at the people around you who come from such homes.