Moral murders

Kevin Baldeosingh

When most people give a reason why other people do wrong things, they generally give some version of “They just bad.” When a person has to give a reason why they themselves do wrong things, they give some version of “I didn’t have a choice” or “I had a lapse.”

In other words, we believe that everyone else commits wrongdoing due to inherent flaws in their character, which is fundamentally evil: but we believe that we ourselves are good people whose fundamental goodness may be temporarily derailed by circumstances or uncharacteristic weakness. Both beliefs have an equal chance of being false, however.

Take murderers. Most of us believe that murderers know they are doing something wrong. Research, however, suggests otherwise: in fact, most killers feel quite justified about killing their victims. In the case of gang murders, for example, the killer will see his victim as having committed a wrong against him which necessitates an extreme response. Similarly, in the case of domestic murders, the killer will feel that his victim drives him to the act. Bear in mind that the majority of non-murdering people in this place also have this attitude—ie, an eye for an eye. If you don’t have that attitude, then circumstances cannot lead to you killing and feeling justified about it.

This same psychology applies to the more trivial wrongdoings that most people commit. Consider any malicious act you have done which caused some other person hurt or harm. At the time, you no doubt felt quite justified; indeed, it is very likely that you still feel so. And, if you cannot think of one wrong you have ever done to another person, then you must be morally perfect: and how likely is that?

Our inherent tendency to moral judgment is reinforced and exacerbated by religion. Indeed, religion may have been invented by human beings partly to impose a moral justification for punishments and penalties exacted on individuals who transgressed the group’s social rules. And, in the same way that murder is often a disproportionate response to some transgression, religion mandates death for transgressions ranging from murder to homosexuality. This is why theocracies are inherently unjust, oppressive and regressive.

The problem is that, in any modern society or, indeed, any society larger than the village limit of 150 people, moral judgments are useless for solving problems. Let’s go back to homicide. Most murderers in T&T are men in the 20s. Common reasons proffered for them being murderers range from poor parenting to lacking God in their lives to being beasts in human form. But, having said that, what is the solution? For the people professing these simplistic “explanations,” the responses are equally simple: hanging, licks and prayers. None of which, of course, works to reduce murders or any other kind of crime.

There is, however, a different way to view wrongdoing: instead of assuming the transgressor is immoral, assume instead that they are rational. In order words, your starting point should not be that the individual is evil or demented or malicious or even deluded. Rather, you should begin from the premise that they have a particular goal in mind and have calculated that their act is the most effective means to achieve that goal.

If, therefore, the core reason for murder is a moral failing, why did T&T’s murder rate go up 300 per cent in 2003? Even if you believe demons decided to stalk the land in that year, what made young black men from poor urban areas especially susceptible to these demons?

A rationalist perspective gives a more probable explanation. The basic drives for most human beings are survival and reproduction. For young males, respect is a fundamental requirement for the latter—ie, they can get females to mate with them only by having status. In the context of poor urban culture, such respect is earned through money: and, in 2003, the funds for the Unemployment Relief Programme was increased from hundreds of thousands per year to hundreds of millions. Additionally, those funds were not allocated directly, but handed to late former prime minister Patrick Manning’s “community leaders” for distribution. The URP then became an incentive for turf wars among already existing social groups now defined as “gangs.”

Admittedly, this is speculation on my part. It is possible that changes in the drug trade from South America through Trinidad to the United States could have sparked off this turf war. Payment, for example, could have been changed from cash alone to cash and guns, hence making murder easier. On the other hand, most murderers and most homicide victims have the same profile: men in their 20s. Yet from 2006, the victims’ list began to include men in their 30s—and it was around that time that the Manning administration, perhaps attempting to reduce the URP-related murders, raised the age limit for recipients from 25 to over-30.

But, whether this analysis is right or wrong, it makes testable predictions and points to solutions. When analysis is confined to moral judgments, however, the only action is preaching to people to not be bad: and not even the American multimillionaire pastor Joel Osteen is that eloquent.