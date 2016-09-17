Same old tired rhetoric from UNC

Is the opposition United National Congress showing the capability to reinvent itself to meet the kind of transformation demanded of it by the electorate in September 2015?

Close scrutiny of the opposition party/parties is often neglected with the focus understandably and rightfully placed on the Government—the one with the power and authority to make national decisions including the spending of tens of billions of dollars annually.

Electoral outcomes since 1986 have concluded on almost every occasion with an opposition party being placed into office; that demands of us greater scrutiny of the parties vying to be considered as the next government. One result of this neglect of close-marking of the Opposition is that the non-tribal electorate, so dissatisfied with the performance of an incumbent and with nowhere else to turn, has fallen into the arms of an opposition party without the kind of deep scrutiny that is required.

It is in this context the focus must be on how the UNC has performed as a party in need of substantial reformation and as parliamentary opposition. Has there been a structural reorganisation of the party to enhance its capacity to effectively govern the country without resort to nepotism and tribal settlements?

The Guardian poll of last Sunday sought to find out about the party’s performance in the Parliament. Overall, the figures were said to be “encouraging”. But performance in the Parliament tells only part of the story. It only tangentially deals with the need for internal reorganisation of the UNC and the reality that the party is divided (and that was shown in the findings of the Guardian poll) and that the UNC requires another organising ethic that could conceivably make the party attractive outside of its tribal base.

The reality to be faced by the two tribal parties is that the electoral demographics are creating a large non-tribal element of the electorate that will continue to determine who governs. There is no evidence at this time that the UNC is even attempting to expand its base. And there are no potential alliances to be made with anything like what was called the “Third Force” on the eve of the 2015 poll. The core PNM found alliances with the brown-skinned middle class, elements of the French Creole, the Syrian business class and a major section of the trade union movement in the election campaign of 2015; such alliances undoubtedly played a significant part in its electoral victory.

Have there been visible attempts by the UNC to engage the introspection required after last year’s election defeat? Vasant Bharath has said “no”. It would be easy for the UNC leadership to dismiss that view as that of a sore loser in the political leadership stakes.

Roodal Moonilal has settled back in line behind Persad-Bissessar hoping to make another attempt for the political leadership at an appropriate time.

Does the present UNC believe it can win and govern in the interest of all the variegated segments of the population without alliances? Maybe the answer is that the party has to first re-establish its base support before it can make overtures outside of its base. Will the electorate be faced once again when 2020 arrives with another shotgun wedding with a jumbie parasol (an overnight party) suitor?

The attempt to revitalise the leadership of the UNC fell flat during the internal party elections with the core membership voting to stay with Kamla Persad-Bissessar as “queen”. Those who aspired to a different form of political organisation were summarily shut down and told by the voting membership of the UNC to the effect that, “that is the politics we have pursued all these years and we are comfortable with it.”

This decisive determination to stay with the known, the traditional form of leadership and party organisation came notwithstanding the fact that Kamla Persad-Bissessar had lost three major elections over her five-year period of leadership.

As far as can be seen of the UNC, there has been no attempt to reorganise membership participation on the ground; it is the same assembling of yellow shirts to hear the same old tired rhetoric from the leadership on the platform: “The PNM is wicked; the PNM is a minority government, an illegitimate government; they are wrecking the country, taking it 20 years into the past;” discrimination is rampant,” same old same.

Invoking and setting the base for its traditional approach Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the night of the election itself started with deception: “We have won the popular vote”; “I have been informed that up to 6 pm we were winning the election.” Those were the claims which laid the foundation for the election petition to argue that the PNM is illegitimately in office; that is a strategy which will continue through the period of the PNM in government.

The deception of the base notwithstanding, the issuance of the petition and the ruling on it by the High Court have served the national purpose to inform the officials of the Elections and Boundaries Commission that they have no power to change the rules. Score a meaningful point for the UNC notwithstanding that the result remains.

The local government elections, promised by next month by the Prime Minister and ruling PNM, will give a few indications on whether the UNC has new life and whether its electoral base has remained intact and financiers interested.