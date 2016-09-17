Security, justice—2017 Budget priorities

He was succinct as usual. To the point. And perhaps a tad more straightforward.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie at yesterday’s law term opening, delivered much food for thought in his review and recommendation on the justice system. If television cameras weren’t showing it directly, rapt attention would have been paid to his statements by Government representatives; though the Opposition—which has deemed itself the alternative government—was in short supply at the function.

Archie’s concerns come in enough time for Government to consider and/or factor into the upcoming 2017 Budget.

In the House of Representatives on Wednesday, between Opposition buzz on Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s assorted statements and Government silence on UNC MP Bhoe Tewarie’s discourse on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance legislation, Government’s half-minute announcement of the September 30 Budget date, launched official countdown of suspense to his package.

Some are dreading it following speculation of “austerity” measures. But Finance Minister Colm Imbert, the only one who knows Budget contents, hasn’t said anything of such. It’ll unfold Tuesday if Budget speculation will be dealt with by Imbert, his boss and colleague Attorney-General at an upcoming PNM meeting in Champs Fleurs, an apparent Budget curtain-raiser.

Rowley, who’d preceded Imbert in Wednesday’s session, had been busy bringing MPs up to speed on the latest regarding a range of issues on which the Opposition had sought answers on the public’s behalf. His replies—breaking news—received close attention from Opposition MPs firing follow-up queries.

It’s been Opposition MPs such as Suruj Rambachan, Rodney Charles and others who, in various comments have brought to the fore the plight of citizens such as autistic Gasparillo resident Carla Archalal whose murder was the week’s most tragic human interest story, made more urgent by the cause: crime.

Archalal’s death is part of an unwanted “wealth” of stories stemming from the problem, Government’s main challenge apart from economic management. This, in a time of oil price problems and projections of a worsening energy scenario—if recent statements from BP officials are correct.

It’s made security concerns (and the CJ’s justice issues) all the more pressing in Government planning. A fact well recognised, judging from Rowley’s recent statement when he confirmed $113 m will be spent for police service intel-gathering systems. This signals national security—which received top dollar in 2016—may again receive a significant 2017 level.

The expected smaller 2017 Budget may fall into the $52 billion-$55 billion bracket, some PNMites speculate; foundation being taxes, borrowings, subsidy reduction and rationationalisation of state entities. Hints so far of those considered, to reduce duplication: East Port-of-Spain Development Company, Palo Seco Agricultural Enterprises Ltd, CISL, Education Facilities Company Ltd.

Onetime PNM Minister in Finance Mariano Browne says, “We’re in a situation where the expenditure profile isn’t sustainable. The critical issue is how well it’s managed and how priorities are attached. We’re one year late on this. T&T’s problem isn’t really revenue, but how to manage expenditure.”

While Browne said he doesn’t project based on public speculation, he added, “in the current scenario, I don’t see how (it) can be anything but an ‘austerity’ Budget. They may have to cut subsidies again. T&T has enough money to go around, but they must spend more judiciously.”

How will this be balanced with the political realities of local government polls and Tobago House of Assembly elections within months of each other?

“Government may have little choices in the economic scenario. We’ve had no real austerity measures. A real austerity package would be to cut almost everything. Beyond that, the Finance Minister will have to borrow or return to the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund in bigger figures. Effects on the public? Likely inflation, economic contraction, higher unemployment—tougher all round. We’re still in a situation similar to 1986. There’s not much we can do so Government will have to ensure social programmes.”

Browne’s projection may (or may not) flesh out general statements already made. Rowley’s recent address to the nation on T&T’s direction ahead—an appropriate Budget curtain raiser—was as blunt as CJ Archie’s yesterday. No rose-tinted spectacle lens apparent in his explanations on challenges and what needs to be done. By all.

The key to coping which will be tested: Rowley’s challenge for folks to dig deep. Beyond pockets, into creativity to deal with what lies ahead.