Careful with studies

It was a powerful week for progressive medical types. A number of statements and position papers were issued by prominent medical societies that give succour to those of us who feel we are fighting a losing battle against what can only be termed as a concerted attempt by big business to take over the healthcare of the individual through a combination of coercion, false advertising and “contributions” of money.

First came the startling news that the “Sugar lobby in the USA had paid scientists in the 60s to point the finger at fat as the cause of heart disease.” In an article published in of all things, a dairy industry magazine, DairyReporter.com, it turns out that the US sugar industry paid influential researchers at Harvard University among others, to downplay the link between sugar and heart disease and exaggerate the role of fat.

Actually it makes sense that this would be published in a dairy magazine since fat is such a key component of milk. Payback?

The research, published in the Journal of the American Association (JAMA), reviewed internal sugar industry documents, recently discovered by a researcher at the University of California, San Francisco and demonstrated that “the sugar industry paid scientists in the 1960s to play down the link between sugar and heart disease and promote saturated fat and specifically cholesterol, as the culprit instead.”

This is akin to the historical documents showing that the tobacco industry knew about the dangers of cigarette smoking as far back as the fifties, deliberately suppressed that information and, despite repeated medical warnings, were able to continue to sell their cancer producing products for over 50 years.

That they continue to do so in the newly developing BRIC nations where legal institutions are weak and specifically aim their advertising at children and adolescents continues to be a source of shame.

This business of sugar being the real culprit in heart disease and not cholesterol alone is not news to anyone who has been in public health.

Rumours have always circulated about the possibility that senior medical people had been bought off by industry but so far they had remained just that, rum talk.

Now there is compelling evidence of industry interference in medical research. So much so that this latest scandal raises questions about the legitimacy of any industry-funded research, a suggestion I have made over the years, and, even more to the point, it raises questions that the USA National Dietary Guidelines over the last 50 years are probably too high, based on skewed science!

These guidelines refer to the ideal amounts of daily nutrients that the US Government advises and are used by many smaller countries, such as we, to make similar recommendations.

It comes on the heels of other scandals. Last year, an article in the New York Times (August 9), revealed that “Coca-Cola, had provided millions of dollars in funding to researchers who sought to play down the link between sugary drinks and obesity.”

In June this year, The Associated Press reported that “candy makers were funding studies that claimed that children who eat candy tend to weigh less than those who do not.”

Our local dairy industry has ads out claiming much the same thing, “drink milk and lose weight” without any evidence to back this up.

As Dr Marion Nestle, Professor, Department of Nutrition and Food Studies, New York University, New York, says in an invited commentary in JAMA, “Food company sponsorship, whether or not intentionally manipulative, undermines public trust in nutrition science, contributes to public confusion about what to eat, and compromises Dietary Guidelines in ways that are not in the best interest of public health.”

This is exactly what many people tell me; they are confused about what to eat—one month egg is bad, next month egg is good, one week coffee is good, next week coffee is bad.

The thing is that, for practical purposes, anything you see or read in the popular media about research is incorrect.

It is probably industry research which is tainted. The doctors doing it have been paid off.

Unfortunately the average local GP is part of the problem. He or she knows nothing about nutrition and less about research and contributes to the confusion. Re-certification is urgently needed.

But that’s for another day.

So along these lines another headline, “Calcium does not strengthen bones,” came as no surprise. I and a few others, have been saying it for years.

A study, published in the British Medical Journal by a group from New Zealand, the land of dairy products, found that “people over the age of 50 do not get stronger bones by eating calcium-packed dairy products or taking calcium supplements.” In fact, “those who took calcium were just as likely to suffer from fractures as those who did not.

Going a step further, the study said too much calcium may cause build ups in the arteries or in the kidneys, which can cause heart disease or kidney stones respectively.

The evidence has been there all along. Simply put, if you have not developed strong bones by age 30, by eating good and playing plenty as a child, crapaud smoke your pipe.

No amount of milk or calcium is going to help you when you start doddering around after years of smoking, drinking excess, chomping on beef and watching TV from the sofa.

Find a competent doctor, stop listening to the health industry nonsense and keep your body moving.