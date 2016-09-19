The need for a tourism action plan

In the light of the Prime Minister’s recently stated commitment to a Sandals beach resort in Tobago, are we to presume that the Government is at long last ready to embrace tourism as a legitimate means of economic diversification?

With the formation of a tourism stakeholders committee, now tasked by the Ministry of Tourism to develop a road map and strategic action plan for the sector, there is perhaps some reason for optimism.

What is still missing, however, is a clear vision of the kind of tourism we would like to develop in T&T.

At present tourism is not widely acclaimed at home, nor is T&T well recognised internationally. For sustainable tourism to gain real traction, therefore, a number of practical actions have to be taken:

• Cabinet has to unequivocally embrace tourism in such a way as to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that this is a priority for the long haul, and not just a passing fancy;

• Infrastructure and destination-promotion are government responsibilities, and a realistic budget must be allocated to effectively deliver this work;

• Since T&T is on the trailing edge of Caribbean tourism promotion, there is an urgent need to aggressively market the two separate destinations of Trinidad and Tobago, not just to the travel trade, but direct to the travelling public;

• Since we are coming from so far back in the tourism race, the promotional budget has to be at least as generous as that enjoyed by other competitive destinations. It cannot be done successfully on the cheap;

• T&T’s overseas reps, presently on month-to-month contracts, should be re-contracted for a minimum of three years. These travel professionals are our essential eyes and ears in the marketplace. They are in daily contact with the airlines, tour operators and online travel agents (OTAs), who serve and sell our destinations. Such work simply cannot be done effectively from Port-of-Spain, nor out of our embassies and consulates;

• After more than half a century of trashing tourism, the government and the industry’s stakeholders need to come together to mount a comprehensive PR campaign promoting the positive benefits which tourism, with all its multiple inter-sectoral linkages, can deliver for the community;

• Since an expanded tourism sector will necessarily require the deployment of considerable capital, T&T’s investment incentive regime needs to be reassessed and upgraded to make it at least as competitive as that of other warm weather travel destinations;

• The central government must define and promulgate clear lines of responsibility between the Ministry of Tourism, the TDC and the THA; and

• The TDC board must develop and proclaim a credible and transparent three-year strategic action plan, provide oversight for its delivery, then get out of the way and allow its paid professional staff to do their job without further interference.

Tourism is a relatively straightforward commercial undertaking. In our case it involves the creation of two quite separate but complimentary visitor experiences, one in Trinidad and the other in Tobago.

These need to be carefully refined, packaged and professionally promoted to our primary source markets, whose travel trade and consumers are necessarily quite different.

This presupposes that we clearly understand, and are prepared to deliver, a 21st century visitor experience. That does not mean that we have to try to clone other Caribbean destinations. But it does mean that we should understand what the consumers in each market want, and be sure to present an experience that delivers on those expectations.

It has frequently been said, and just as often ignored, that tourism is one of the largest and most competitive industries in the world, with virtually every country across the Globe competing for its share of the tourism dollar.

The cornerstone of any business is always the product it offers for sale. We have to undertake an honest assessment of what we have to offer, and what needs to be done to ensure that it is marketplace competitive, in a world informed on a daily basis by such pervasive internet programs as Facebook and Trip Advisor.

In the advertising clutter of today’s travel environment we have to boldly and professionally promote who we are, and what we have to offer. If the travelling public does not know about us they cannot reasonably be expected to come and visit.

Actually, T&T offers an incredible visitor experience. Tobago has all the sun, sand and sea assets of our neighbouring islands, while Trinidad, with its rich cultural and environmental diversity, adds a whole new dimension to our vacation offering. Properly packaged, marketed and promoted, they offer a unique tourism opportunity.

John Bell,

Maraval