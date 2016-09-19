Solve the litter crisis to HELP solve crime

The broken window theory suggests a connection between litter and crime. Each pile of bottles, styrofoam containers and plastic bags signal that T&T is a neglected community in which everybody can do what they want.

Instead of spending $119 million on spy equipment for the police force, as announced by the PM, spend it on a mass-education campaign against littering. Ban styrofoam containers and introduce a deposit on bottles.

Reintroduce neighbourhood police foot patrols so that they can catch litterers and other petty criminals in the act. It is too easy to ignore a crime when it happens on the other side of an air-conditioned police car window.

A littered neighbourhood signals that lawlessness is tolerated and that citizens are not safe. If there is no authority to keep the place clean, there is probably no authority to help in case of a serious crime either. This describes just about every street in T&T. Law-abiding “decent” citizens withdraw from the community.

They stay behind locked doors and burglar proofing, limiting their time outside, thereby allowing the criminal element to establish itself. Tolerating petty crimes like littering results in more serious crimes like robbery and murder. The broken window theory gets its name from the following example:

“Consider a building with a few broken windows. If the windows are not repaired, the tendency is for vandals to break a few more windows. Eventually, they may even break into the building, and if it’s unoccupied, perhaps become squatters or light fires inside.

“Or consider a pavement. Some litter accumulates. Soon, more litter accumulates. Eventually, people even start leaving bags of refuse from take-out restaurants there or even break into cars.”

The message that nobody cares enough to keep the streets clean rots the morale of the country. It goes straight to the core of who we are.

Dropping trash where we stand is the norm. Law-abiding citizens feel overwhelmed. Anti-social behaviour appears to be in the majority. Whereas a previous generation felt empowered to correct a misbehaving youth, there is now a feeling of hopelessness.

Symbols are important. They shape our thoughts and our thoughts form us. The Scarlet Ibis is replaced by a heap of plastic trash. The damage to the nation’s psyche is deep. It shouts out that T&T is worthless. After all, she is not precious enough to protect. Misconduct in public office, street crime and the feeling that perpetrators can get away with it, breeds powerlessness. Criminals, do whatever you want.

Which came first: the chicken or the egg, the plastic bottle clogged drain, or the drive-by shooting? Over the decades T&T has seen a steady decline in law and order coupled with the rise of the plastic-wrapped consumer society. We have to break this cycle.

Litter alone does not cause 400+ people per year to be murdered, that is a mad suggestion, but it is one of the broken windows. Other factors may be inequality, poverty and other hard to fix socioeconomic problems. Out of these, littering is the easiest to fix. We need a catalyst, a loose thread to pick, to solve our national crisis.

People litter because it is convenient. They want to get rid of their trash as soon as possible. Litter wardens are supposed to fine those who don’t dispose of it in a bin but I have never seen one.

In any case, if litter wardens are the answer, then we need 1.3 million litter wardens for 1.3 million citizens. We must create an incentive that is stronger than the non-existent threat of prosecution.

The litter crisis is easy to solve. Most visible litter is bottles. A $0.50 or $1 deposit on each bottle will guarantee that not one bottle is thrown into the street. And if one is, somebody who needs that dollar more will catch it before it hits the ground.

Single-use plastic bags can be banned and replaced with reusable bags, or a plastic bag charge like the one that was introduced in England and resulted in an 85 per cent drop in the use of plastic bags. Guyana has already banned styrofoam. Its replacement is bagasse containers. Give a value to, or ban, these three categories of plastic and 90 per cent of the litter problem is solved.

There is no silver bullet to solve T&T’s societal and crime crisis. Resolving the litter problem is one of the low hanging mangoes—it is the smallest thing that we can do, that may have a big impact. There are many reasons to combat littering: 100,000 marine mammals and 1,000,000 seabirds die each year from ingesting plastic ocean debris. Plastic toxins are measurable in our bodies, mostly through the seafood we eat.

The broken window theory suggests that we can reduce crime, save lives, improve the quality of life and restore a feeling of safety in our communities by dealing with the litter crisis. We know that simply telling people not to litter does not work. That is what we have done all along.

Introduce a bottle deposit, place a charge on single use plastic bags and ban styrofoam, and a mass education campaign against littering that starts in schools and is so all-encompassing that you will not be able to go more than five minutes without hearing an anti-litter radio jingle or seeing an anti-litter billboard or anti-litter social media post.