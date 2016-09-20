Fashion lessons

Kevin Baldeosingh

The education system in T&T has long been plagued by problems: irrelevant curriculum, inadequate infrastructure, poor pedagogy, low pass rates and unruly students. Many reports have been submitted and many recommendations made to deal with these issues. But it has taken one of the country’s most experienced educators—former TTUTA head and former Fatima College school principal and present Education Minister Anthony Garcia—to identify the root cause of T&T’s failing education system: teachers are not wearing the right clothes.

In Japan, teachers co-operate to create and test lesson plans; in Finland, they are trained to design their own curricula; in Singapore, novice teachers are mentored until they think they are ready to manage their classroom. But none of these countries is notable for their haute couture. Nonetheless, some people still doubt that being well-dressed makes people ethical, intelligent, and well-disciplined. Yet the evidence is clear, since every Member of Parliament wears suits or other formal attire and they are all called “Honourable.” Besides, the American writer Mark Twain pointed out long ago that: “Clothes makes the man. Naked people have no influence in society.”

The fact that Mr Garcia never raised this issue 20 years ago when he kept being re-elected as president of the T&T Unified Teachers Association shows how long it took him to complete his pedagogical analysis. Indeed, had he reformed haberdashery when he headed TTUTA and could have told teachers what to wear, T&T might have world-class schools today. Now as Education Minister, unfortunately, he can only supply teachers with free copies of Elle and GQ.

While no details have been forthcoming on this revolutionary initiative, educational reform has long been a major interest of mine. So I have decided to take in front and offer some suggestions which, I hope, will inform the forthcoming consultations between the Education Ministry, TTUTA and Meiling.

General Knowledge: Teachers should avoid knife pleats, in order to reduce violence in schools. They should also not wear the puckered cotton fabric known as seersucker, in case students ask what it’s called and get pregnant.

Female teachers with large derrieres are encouraged to wear dirndl skirts. Not only will this full, wide garment with a tight, fitted waistline help students concentrate on their work and prevent constipation, but the teacher may also wish to don the original ensemble, which comprises a bodice, a blouse and an apron. This will help students avoid gender confusion, hence reducing the chances of God punishing the nation as he did Sodom and Gomorrah.

Male teachers should wear shirts and jackets with epaulettes, which will help them look broad-shouldered and so maintain discipline among undisciplined boys and girls who like men in uniform.

Mathematics: Ties with a Möbius design should be strictly avoided, since this will only confuse students. How can an object have two sides but only one edge? Such paradoxes serve to reduce students’ faith in God, which makes maintaining discipline in class more difficult. Female teachers should be discouraged from teaching Mathematics, especially if they have curves, sine or otherwise. However, if no male Maths teachers are available, the female teacher should never come to class with a V-necked tops, even if the topic is Isosceles triangles.

History: Teachers in this subject area should wear dashikis or kurtas, preferably made out of hand-woven cotton. This will teach children that they must take pride in their ancestry and sweating is wrong. Appliqués with profiles of Toussaint and Gandhi and Dr Eric Williams are allowed. Culottes may be worn when teaching the French Revolution, since these flare trousers were first donned back then by men. However, because culottes are pants which look like skirts, they should only be worn by teachers who don’t wish they had a gun to kill homosexuals.

Science: Science teachers must wear straight trousers that end two inches above the ankle, short-sleeved shirts with pocket protectors and plain spectacles. The goal is to avoid any appearance of style or even panache, since this might encourage children to love science and lose faith. The Education Ministry also strongly advises science teachers to shave regularly, so as not to convince children that human beings descended from apes rather than being created by a loving God.

Religious Faith: Teachers of this subject should be aware of their awesome responsibility to prevent terrorism and homosexuality and must wear three-piece suits which are black, green or, if it’s Christmas, red. They should apply at least as much make-up as Pastor Cuffie, but female teachers can put on lipstick too. Pleated skirts ending below the knee and blouses with plenty frills are also de rigueur, once not worn by unmarried pregnant teachers who will be instructed to stay at home where they can be naked and shameless if they want.

n Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.