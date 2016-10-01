Budget 2017—spreading the burden across

For all of three hours (and one minute), John Public forgot about the possibility of boxing gloves being purchased by President’s House and the Prime Minister’s office. Or possible use of such at the respective occupants’ next meeting later this month.

(Forgotten too may be whether National Security Minister Edmund Dillon might—by monthend—be ensconced in Agriculture or Sport perhaps, for his part in recent issues between such high offices. Perhaps not since his boss on Thursday said Dillon “wasn’t out of line.”

High level intrigue gave way yesterday to public bread and butter issues following Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s Budget 2017 spotlight. A budget less taxing than thought, though tough enough for the economic times with a spread of the “burden” across the board. While some Government statements may have hinted at harsh austerity measures, Imbert’s moderate moves held clear attempts at balance. How much the content was formulated with upcoming Local Government and Tobago House of Assembly polls in mind remain to be seen. As will be the full effect in days ahead.

Yesterday as he unveiled his plan, Government desk-thumping approval outvoiced Opposition cry. The latter’s activity was limited to note taking, wisecracking, queries and muttered complaint. Imbert protested some the “droning” But he also enjoyed himself.

Announcing alcohol product tax, Imbert deftly inserted deadpan (looking pointedly Opposition-wards) “...Johnny Walker Blue, Grey Goose... et cetera.” But no UNC retort there.

His 93-page speech boiled down to the fiscal measures: pressure on the pocket from the diesel gas hike, taxes on smokes and drinks, online purchases, for homeowners hit by property tax and high income earners and companies, also subject to tax.

In the tight financial confines of a small $53 billion package, however, collection systems will have to be water tight and Government will have to hope that its Revenue Authority receives the necessary Opposition support for passage.

Imbert’s description of the People’s Partnership’s Couva Children’s Hospital as the “Couva Hospital and Training Facility,” also makes it clear mandate for that facility will be widened beyond a pediatric facility.

While his 2016 economic status report was glum and studded with blame for the past administration, the latter was less evident after the Government’s first year of performance. His 2017 economic segment held a more positive note and hope of emerging from previous dire economic circumstances with the proposed mix of measures and plans, some of which seek to take the ruling People’s National Movement a few more steps further along into its general election manifesto promises (though not in extensive ways).

Debate will be conducted over three weeks in the Lower and Upper House of Parliament respectively. Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar delivers her three-hour reply next Thursday followed by sittings next

Friday and on October 10, 11

and 12.

From October 12-19, the Budget will be scrutinised by the Standing Finance Committee, in which the Opposition will grill Government on budget items and accompanying revenue and expenditure documents

Debate begins in the Senate on October 20, concluding October 25. The bill is expected to be assented to by October 27 for implementation for start of the financial year at monthend.

After Imbert’s announcement on a measure of FATCA success—and considering lengthy Budget debate planned over the entire month—Government obviously hadn’t projected any FATCA debate this month. His statement also confirmed US Treasury information (on timelines for the issue) that the September 30 deadline was mainly for reporting progress - something which hadn’t been made clear by Government.

Persad-Bissessar’s recent statements on the issue had drawn out the Prime Minister on Tuesday, when he hotly argued the Opposition’s positions, irked at Government being held in thrall for the required three Opposition votes for FATCA law. (Drawing out of opponents, the strategy du jour including by US Presidential Democrats contender Hillary Clinton besting Republican offering Donald Trump with prodding on Monday).

How much of such prodding will come into play in Budget debate remains to unfold, particularly considering the Budget and debate offers a pre-Local Government election platform. If last Friday’s tumultuous sitting is anything to go by, it may very well be the first round of the LG fight, since the Opposition intends its Budget replies to showcase alternatives.

More immediately—after drivers, smokers, drinkers etc complain—is what may come after next April’s mid-year financial mark, when upcoming elections would have been concluded and moderate measures are reviewed.