Govt, Opposition deception

There can be no better example of the incapacity of our politics to bring quality government to T&T than the failure of successive governments to pass the FATCA legislation and avoid potential financial and economic ruin.

This conclusion is notwithstanding the latest information that September 30 is not the real deadline. Indeed, that revelation, if true, shows up the Government and Opposition for incompetence and/or attempts by the present Government to deceive the country.

It is acknowledged that since 2013 it was known that the United States had asked that T&T pass legislation that would allow for the exchange of information on financial transactions between individuals and corporations in both countries. This Government went to great lengths to inform that if the legislation was not passed by September 30 there would be penalties against individuals and corporations transacting business with the US.

Grudgingly and deceptively, Kamla Persad-Bissessar acknowledged that her government was aware of the requirements of the US government. She even admitted, when forced by circumstances, that her government should have brought the legislation to Parliament.

The PNM government allowed 12 months to pass before Minister of Finance Colm Imbert tabled the legislation in Parliament. In so doing, he placed a shotgun to the head of the Opposition: co-operate or take the fall for the financial catastrophe that is sure to follow, was the message.

For two weeks, the games were played inside and outside the Parliament. Meanwhile, the nation looked on anxious about what could happen; bankers cracked their knuckles and dependent relatives with their little cacada coming from the north worried that they could lose 30 per cent of the value of their subsistence.

To justify the conclusion in my opening sentence, I analyse the deception that has been perpetrated against the national community by succeeding governments and oppositions.

Bhoe Tewarie said on television, the UNC cabinet never had sight of the legislation. Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was aware of the legislation but did not see it; she, however, admitted that her government should have brought it to Parliament.

When the Bankers Association reminded the Government of the day of the importance of the legislation, PM Rowley said the Parliament had to take its recess. Everyone goes blithely off on his/her vacation unconcerned about the sanctions and more to come if the bill is not passed. Maybe they knew the September date was a fraudulent concoction.

Typical of the governing style of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as displayed during her five years and three months in office, she takes responsibility for little.

Persad-Bissessar and Tewarie, in their statements, act as if Cabinet is a passive receiver of draft legislation: the then prime minister could know about legislation but not see it and therefore not have an understanding of the importance of it.

If she simply went along with the flow, she was a passenger of a prime minister. If she did not see the importance of the bill, she was an incompetent prime minister. Failure to have such an important piece of draft legislation brought before the Parliament encourages speculation as to why it did not receive the urgent attention it deserved.

As I understand the process to have legislation drafted, a minister takes a note to Cabinet to argue the case for a bill. If the Cabinet agrees with the need for the legislation, the note is then forwarded through the office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and inevitably to the Attorney General for drafting to take place.

The point here is that draft bills do not materialise out of the blue. A minister, the Cabinet and the Prime Minister are centrally involved.

Why did the UNC government not see legislation to comply with the request of the US as being important? Or was it simple incompetence, or disinterest in matters critical to the national community?

Why did Prime Minister Rowley and his Cabinet not treat this legislation as being urgent? Why should it have taken 12 months to bring a bill of such importance to the Parliament? Such neglect is even more incredible when, according to Minister Imbert, the bill was already drafted and nothing was changed but the date. Therefore, time to draft the bill was not a constraining factor to have it introduced to the House.

It seems clear that the PNM merely wanted to place the Opposition in a place where it was forced to accept the bill or take responsibility for the consequences of it not being passed.

There is an assured antidote for such political incompetence and more. That antidote is the hands of the body politic of T&T. Political parties can act against the best interest of the nation because they can depend on the support of their tribe and party.

The “third political force” containing those not addicted to race and party fanaticism needs to be brought alive and not consist merely of rejected politicians wanting another shot at the Treasury. Such a political emergence has possibilities for the reformation of the politics. The discussion on constitutional reform has to start today, not two months before the next election.

If this third force is not brought into existence, we shall once again approach a general election in which all kinds of unworkable alliances are struck at the last moment and in desperation elected and they too will end in disaster.