Happy like pappy

People who make happiness their goal in life are less likely to be happy. Nor can happiness be a measure of effective public policy.

Psychological research suggests that an individual’s capacity for happiness is largely determined by genes—each person has a happiness set-point within a range that is influenced by their circumstances. Thus, a person who is generally happy will not become chronically unhappy even when faced with misfortunes, while a person who is generally unhappy may even in the most fortuitous circumstances of a strong social network and financial security be merely neutral. The only exceptions are extremely negative events, such as becoming seriously disabled, or the death of a child. Even the happiest person does not seem to ever recover from such tragedies while, at the other extreme, winning millions of dollars in a lottery also doesn’t appear to make anyone that much happier. This is why techniques like meditation or other positive affirmations make no long-term or deep difference to people’s happiness.

Social science surveys of happiness are also fairly useless for setting public policy. Consider, for example, the kingdom of Bhutan, which factors a happiness quotient into its policy decisions. In a 2006 Satisfaction With Life (SWL) survey, Bhutan ranked 8th out of 177 countries. Yet this is a nation with a high infant mortality rate, low literacy rates, and an underdeveloped economy.

Happiness surveys, which simply ask respondents to rate whether they are happy or unhappy with a range in between, suffer from two defects: first, cultural values shape whether people feel impelled to skew their answers to fit the norms of their society; second, people generally overestimate their own well-being as a psychological defence mechanism.

“Unrealistic optimism and unrealistic control perceptions also contribute to happiness,” write behavioural economists Bruno Frey and Alois Stutzer in their book Happiness and Economics.

“Persons with these traits are better able to successfully adjust to unfavourable circumstances, including extremely adverse ones.”

Thus, most of us have a more positive image of ourselves than other people have about us—the persons whose self-assessment most closely matches other people’s opinion of them are individuals who suffer from slight depression.

T&T is no exception to these patterns. The SWL survey ranked this country 50th. According to a 2008 survey done by Market & Opinion Research International (MORI), 81 per cent of Trinbagonians described themselves as happy or fairly happy, and just 12 per cent said they were unhappy or very unhappy. Men and women were equally happy or unhappy, but 86 per cent of Afros categorised themselves as happy compared to 76 per cent of Indos, while just eight per cent of Afros said they were unhappy as compared to 13 per cent of Indos. By religion, just over 70 per cent of Hindus and Muslims were happy, as compared to just over 80 per cent of Christians. There were no significant age differences in happiness levels, except that people in their 40s and 50s tended to be somewhat less happy.

The 2008 rates were on par with MORI’s 2003 findings, even though in the intervening years murder and other crimes soared to unprecedented heights. So that in itself tells you that happiness is an inadequate criterion to inform public policy. Indeed, if happiness were any government’s overriding goal, policy would become quite simple: just give everyone free marijuana or cocaine or some other calming drug.

In this context, it would in fact be interesting to find out if drug use increased during this period. Unfortunately, such data do not exist. However, using rum and beer and cigarette production as proxies, figures from the Central Statistical Office show that rum production increased by one-third between 2003 and 2008, beer production declined, and cigarette production rose by 150 per cent.

From this one might tentatively conclude that addiction rates did go up. But a few psychiatrists have apparently inferred from this and other thin data that mental illness is on the rise and, concomitantly, that psychological imbalances are the root of our social problems. But to speak generally of mental illness in relation to the individual and society is otiose. For one thing, there is no ideal model of psychological adjustment against which mental illness can be defined. Instead, there are particular conditions, ranging from schizophrenia to depression to Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, for which a person has to have a majority of specific symptoms in order to be categorised as mentally ill.

What the MORI surveys suggest is that mental illness is irrelevant to the increasing violence, aggression and crassness enveloping T&T. On the contrary, these trends may in fact reflect the rationality of the average Trini, since these are logical responses to a socio-political structure which demands such traits for success and, in hotspot areas, even survival. Only in this sense is public policy connected to a population’s overall happiness or unhappiness. In the SWL survey, Denmark was ranked first, Zimbabwe last. Cuba, with high literacy and life expectancy, came in 83rd while Japan placed a low 90. So it may be that collectivist, repressive cultures are more alienating to the individual than polities based on individual rights.

If, therefore, T&T is to become a more progressive nation, deepening democracy will be a good starting point. We might even start by ejecting a President who boasts about saving taxpayers’ money by spending a million dollars on wine.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a history textbook.